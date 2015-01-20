Everyone knows they need to drink more water, but not too many truly understand ~why~ it's super important. If that's you, listen up: "You need water for every system in your body,” says Maya Feller, R.D.N., a dietitian in New York. “Your brain uses it to produce hormones and neurotransmitters. It transports nutrients to your cells, and it regulates your body temperature.”

But glass after glass of plain H2O can get boring. Buying flavored water alternatives, though, may not be worth it: There's little or no benefit from nutrient additions to vitamin waters, energy drinks, and juices, according to a study from the University of Toronto and Ryerson University in Canada. And since almost all of these boosted beverages have added sugar, you could actually be harming your health. (Related: 8 Super Healthy Drinks—and 8 to Skip)

If you get bored of water, there's a better way to quench your thirst: Infused waters can upgrade the flavor without any nutritional drawbacks. You just let fruit and herbs sit in water for a few hours and voilà! A delicious, healthy alternative to water. To prove it, here are some delicious fruit- and herb-infused water ideas and flavored water recipes.