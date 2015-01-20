These Infused Water Recipes Upgrade Your H2O with Barely Any Effort
The Perks of Infused Water
Everyone knows they need to drink more water, but not too many truly understand ~why~ it's super important. If that's you, listen up: "You need water for every system in your body,” says Maya Feller, R.D.N., a dietitian in New York. “Your brain uses it to produce hormones and neurotransmitters. It transports nutrients to your cells, and it regulates your body temperature.”
But glass after glass of plain H2O can get boring. Buying flavored water alternatives, though, may not be worth it: There's little or no benefit from nutrient additions to vitamin waters, energy drinks, and juices, according to a study from the University of Toronto and Ryerson University in Canada. And since almost all of these boosted beverages have added sugar, you could actually be harming your health. (Related: 8 Super Healthy Drinks—and 8 to Skip)
If you get bored of water, there's a better way to quench your thirst: Infused waters can upgrade the flavor without any nutritional drawbacks. You just let fruit and herbs sit in water for a few hours and voilà! A delicious, healthy alternative to water. To prove it, here are some delicious fruit- and herb-infused water ideas and flavored water recipes.
Orange-Basil Refresher
This super-hydrating herbal and citrus infused water is packed with vitamin C to support your immune system.
Ingredients:
- 20 oz sparkling or still water
- Ice
- 1 orange, peel left on
- Fresh basil
Directions:
- Pour water into a pitcher. Add ice if desired.
- Slice orange (peel on), and add to pitcher. Add fresh basil, and stir.
- Pour into glasses. Garnish with more basil.
Berry, Peach & Coconut Infused Water
Ingredients
- 1 cup organic blueberries
- 1 cup organic blackberries
- 2 doughnut peaches, pitted and cut into half-inch wedges
- 6 cups spring or filtered water
- 2 cups unsweetened organic coconut water
- 1 gallon clean glass jar with lid
Directions
- Place blueberries and blackberries into the bottom of your jar, then the peach slices on top.
- Pour the spring water and coconut water into the jar. Stir the water, cover with a lid, and put water into the refrigerator for at least one hour or overnight for the best flavor. Drink the infused water within two days.
Recipe provided by A Harmony Healing
Kiwi Cocktail Infused Water
Ingredients
- 3-4 ripe kiwis, peeled and thinly sliced (or crushed for more flavor)
- 2 quarts filtered or spring water
Directions
- Add the sliced kiwis to a 64-ounce mason jar or pitcher.
- Add the filtered water.
- Refrigerate the infused water until cold and enjoy.
Recipe provided by Define Bottle
Strawberry, Basil & Cucumber Infused Water
Ingredients
- 3 basil leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 strawberry, sliced
- 3-5 slices of cucumber
- Ice
- Water
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients in a large glass, and let sit for at least 5 minutes.
- Pour infused water into glasses and serve.
Recipe provided by Budget Savvy Diva
Raspberry Lemon Infused Water
Ingredients
- 2 cups organic raspberries
- 8 cups spring or filtered water
- 1 large organic lemon, cut into half-inch slices
- 2 dried medjool dates
- 1 gallon clean glass jar with lid
Directions
- Place raspberries into the bottom of your jar. Add the dates, then layer the lemon slices on top. Pour water into jar and place lid on top.
- Place water into the refrigerator and let infuse for 1 hour.
- Pour infused water into glasses and enjoy.
Recipe provided by A Harmony Healing
Minty Rejuvenator Infused Water
Perfect after a long, hard workout, this infused water drink replenishes electrolytes and glucose as well as water lost through sweat.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz water
- 1 mint tea bag
- 1/2 cup ice cubes
- 1 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 3 to 4 slices English cucumber
- Fresh mint
Directions:
- Boil water in a tea kettle. Remove from heat, and steep mint tea bag for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Place ice cubes in a glass, and pour tea over ice. Mix in pure maple syrup. Add 3 to 4 slices English cucumber and some fresh mint, and stir.
- Garnish with additional mint and serve.
Mixed Melon Melody Infused Water
Ingredients
- 1 cup cantaloupe pieces
- 1 cup watermelon pieces
- 1 cup honeydew pieces
- 2 quarts filtered or spring water
Directions
- Add your melons to a 64-ounce mason jar or pitcher.
- Pour the infused water over top and chill.
- Pour into glasses and serve over ice.
Recipe provided by Define Bottle
Orange, Strawberry & Mint Infused Water
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup fresh mint
- 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1/2 orange, sliced
- 16 ounces filtered water
Directions
- Place all fruits and herbs into the mason jar.
- Fill to top with water.
- Seal mason jar tightly and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator.
- Pour infused water into glasses and serve.
Recipe provided by Eat, Drink, Shop, Love
Pineapple Ginger Delight Infused Water
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh pineapple pieces (crushed for a sweeter taste)
- 1-inch piece ginger, thinly sliced
- 2 quarts filtered or spring water
Directions
- Add the pineapple and ginger to a 64-ounce mason jar or pitcher.
- Pour the water over top and refrigerate until cold.
- Pour infused water into glasses and serve over ice.
Recipe provided by Define Bottle
Cucumber Lavender Mixer
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender, or 2 fresh lavender sprigs
- 2 quarts filtered or spring water
Directions
- Add the cucumbers and lavender to a 64-ounce mason jar or pitcher.
- Add the filtered water. If using dried lavender, strain before serving.
- Refrigerate infused water until cold and enjoy.
Recipe provided by Define Bottle
Frozen Mixed-Berry Slushies
Although this drink isn't technically infused — it's blended instead — it packs all the same perks. These naturally sweet treats are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that can help keep your cells healthy.
Ingredients
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup mixed berries, frozen
- Lime slices
Directions
- Place the water and frozen mixed berries in a blender and process.
- Pour flavored water mixture into glasses and garnish with lime slices.