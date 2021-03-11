Made from flavorful fruits such as mango, kiwi, and pomegranate, these antioxidant drinks will get a stamp of approval from your tastebuds, immune system, and heart.

It's no secret that fresh fruits, veggies, nuts are packed with gut-friendly fiber, essential vitamins, and key minerals. But what you might not know is that they're also rich in antioxidants, natural substances that may prevent or delay some types of cell damage , according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

And you don't need to eat your antioxidant-rich fruits to fend off this damage. These antioxidant drinks "reduce inflammation, which may prevent some illnesses,” says Shape Brain Trust member Maya Feller, R.D.N., a dietitian in New York, who designed the following recipes. Whip up a batch to get those good-for-you compounds — no chewing required.

Mango, Papaya, and Coconut Smoothie

Mango, Papaya & Coconut Smoothie Image zoom Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Rich in potassium, magnesium, and iron, this antioxidant drink revs your energy and feeds your muscles. (ICYDK, mango by itself is loaded with good-for-you nutrients.)

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups chopped frozen mango chunks

1 1/2 cups raw coconut water

3/4 cup chopped frozen papaya chunks

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Finely shredded lightly toasted coconut flakes

Lemon wedge

Directions:

In a blender, combine chopped frozen mango chunks, raw coconut water, chopped frozen papaya chunks, lemon juice, ground cloves, and cayenne pepper. Divide between 2 tall glasses. Garnish with coconut flakes and lemon wedge.

Kiwifruit, Jalapeño & Matcha Booster

Kiwifruit, Jalapeno & Matcha Booster Image zoom Credit: Caitlin Bensel

In this tropical antioxidant drink, vitamin C, polyphenols, and compounds known as catechins work together to support your immune system.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup small kiwifruit chunks, plus more for garnish

2 thin slices jalapeño

2 thin lime rounds

1 tablespoon agave syrup

2 large cilantro sprigs

1/3 cup cold unsweetened iced matcha tea

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle kiwifruit chunks, jalapeño slices, lime rounds, agave syrup, and 1 cilantro sprig. Pour in cold unsweetened iced matcha tea, and fill shaker with ice. Close, and shake until well chilled. Pour into a short glass filled with ice, and garnish with a cilantro sprig and a kiwifruit slice.

Spiced Pomegranate Ginger Spritz

Spiced Pomegranate Ginger Spritz Image zoom Credit: Caitlin Bensel

This antioxidant drink will keep your heart healthy, thanks to the ginger (which lowers LDL cholesterol) and pomegranate juice (which contains the antioxidant Punicalagin that can prevent LDL cholesterol from solidifying in your bloodstream)

Ingredients:

2-in. piece of ginger, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup chilled pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon spiced-honey simple syrup (recipe below)

Navel orange

1/3 cup chilled seltzer

Directions:

Place a small fine sieve over a tall glass. Grate piece of ginger into the sieve. Using a spoon, gently press on the grated ginger to release juice into the glass. You should have 1/2 tsp. ginger juice; discard solids. Add chilled pomegranate juice and spiced-honey simple syrup; stir to combine. Slice 1 round from a navel orange; cut into 4 pieces. Add to the glass, and fill with ice. Add 1/3 cup chilled seltzer; garnish with a slice of ginger.

Spiced-Honey Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water

1/2 tsp. crushed cardamom seeds

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions: