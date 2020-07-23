This Big-Batch Hurricane Drink Will Transport You to NOLA

You'll no longer have to serve as head bartender at your next BBQ thanks to this hurricane drink recipe.

Mardi Gras may only happen in February, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the New Orleans party—and all the cocktails that come along with it—to your home at any time of the year. All you need is this big-batch Hurricane drink recipe.

This classic NOLA drink got its start way back in World War II when tipple-staple whiskey was hard to come by, at a bar in the French Quarter. Traditionally, the Hurricane drink includes a splash of grenadine and is garnished with a plump maraschino cherry and orange slice, but its citrus base makes it ideal for innovation.

“Start with the Hurricane recipe, then swap out the liquor for different drinks,” says Alex Holder, the beverage director of McGuire Moorman Hospitality in Austin, who created the three Hurricane drink blends featured here. Looking for a cocktail that's a bit smokier? Substitute the white rum with bourbon. or a fruity, herbal cocktail, swap the rum for gin, then add 2 ounces cherry liqueur and 1 ounce Bénédictine.

And whether it’s for just the two of you or a few friends, a batch cocktail like this one lets you kick back on summer nights. That means you'll spend less time cleaning the shaker in the sink and more time making memories.

Big-Batch Hurricane Drink Recipe

Ingredients:

12 ounces white rum

8 ounces pineapple juice

6 ounces fresh lemon juice

4 ounces passion fruit syrup

4 ounces water

2 ounces simple syrup

1/2 ounce Angostura bitters

Directions: