The Best Canned, Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Sure you could dedicate 15 minutes to crafting a fancy mocktail, but when you just want something bubbly RN, why would you? Instead, stock your fridge with these canned, non-alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic beers to stay sober — and stress-free — this month and beyond.
Sun Chaser
To give you the same chilled-out feeling as a few bottles of beer, zero-proof drink company Sun Chaser employs a blend of nootropic supplements that help to relieve stress and boost your mood into its bevvies. The non-alcoholic drinks boast L-Theanine, an amino acid that may help reduce stress; Gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that may act as a natural relaxant; 5-HTP, a compound that may help improve depression symptoms; and Cordyceps, an herb thought to have anti-stress properties. (Related: 9 Adaptogens That Might Boost Your Fitness Performance Naturally)
Despite all the hard-to-pronounce ingredients, Sun Chaser keeps its flavor profile simple, with notes of apple, cherry, lime, and mint that tastes just like a grown-up Capri Sun.
Parktake Brewing’s Non-Alcoholic Beer
Craft beer fans don’t have to give up their brews entirely while trying out a dry month. Brewed in Canada, Partake Brewing’s canned non-alcoholic beer uses all the same ingredients you’d find in a standard pint — water, barley, hops, and yeast — but has just 0.3 percent ABV. (FYI, malt beverages that contain less than 0.5 percent ABV can legally be labeled as “non-alcoholic.”) And with just 10 to 25 calories per can, you can enjoy their IPAs, blondes, pales, or red ales as you please.
Sweet Reason
While Sweet Reason’s single-serve calming concoctions are in a bottle not a can, they definitely deserve a spot in your fridge. The non-alcoholic drink company offers a CBD-infused sparkling water in grapefruit, cucumber + mint, and strawberry + lavender flavors that both quenches your thirst and soothes your mind. For those nights when you can’t stop stressing about tomorrow’s to-do list, the brand sells a bubbly Evening Blend beverage that’s packed with CBD, chamomile extract, lemon balm extract, and L-Theanine — ingredients that help you unwind without the wine. (Related: How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products)
MAD TASTY
Concocted by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, MAD TASTY offers canned sparkling waters infused with hemp extract. The 15-calorie mocktails are available in classic fruity flavors including tropical watermelon kiwi and sour grapefruit, but if you’re someone who always opts for the Mystery Flavor Dum Dum, you’ll want to snag the surprise Unicorn Tears variety. Plus, the non-alcoholic drink company donates 12 ounces of clean drinking water for every 12 ounces of MAD TASTY produced. That's a good enough reason to stock up.
Recess
For a non-alcoholic drink that invigorates your taste buds as much as an intricate cocktail you’d order at a speakeasy, turn to Recess. The brand’s hemp-infused sparkling waters are available in half a dozen flavors, including a coconut-lime variety that will transport you to the islands and a peach-ginger version that’s reminiscent of a gummy peach ring. In addition to hemp, the mocktails contain L-Theanine, lemon balm, and ginseng, all of which will help you feel as cool as a cucumber.
Suntory ALL-FREE
If you’re looking to go totally alcohol- and CBD-free, swap your go-to brew with Suntory’s non-alcoholic beer. Crafted in Japan, the beverage is made with traditional ingredients — barley, hops, and water — but since it isn’t fermented, the beer is calorie-free and 0 percent ABV. Don’t worry, though, the drink still has that classic rich, slightly-bitter flavor profile you’d want to find in a regular pint.
Hella Cocktail Co’s Bitters & Soda
After one sip of Hella Cocktail Co’s Bitters & Soda, you’ll never want to go back to vodka soda again. The non-alcoholic drink, available in grapefruit, lemon-lime, and ginger-turmeric flavors, is sugar-free and just as bubbly as the classic vodka cocktail, but it contains a Gentian tincture that makes it an ideal apértif. If you’ve got a few leftover cans post-Dry January (or October, or July, etc.), swap your usual tonic or seltzer with the canned beverage to add some much-needed flavor to your mixed drink.
Hairless Dog Brewing Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beer
Whether you prefer to drink a rich beer that pairs perfectly with chocolatey desserts or sip on a bright, citrusy brew during a warm afternoon, Hairless Dog Brewing Company has a non-alcoholic beer for you. The Minnesota-based brewery offers IPAs, citra lagers, coffee stouts, and black ales with 0 percent ABV. Just know that the beverages aren’t filtered to preserve that must-have hoppy flavor and aroma, so there will be some sediment at the bottom of the can.
HOP WTR
A mash-up between sparkling water and non-alcoholic beer, this bubbly drink contains citrusy hops that taste just like an IPA. And to give you a slight alcohol-free buzz, HOP WTR contains supplements and adaptogens including L-Theanine, 5-HTP, and ashwagandha (an Ayurvedic herb that may help ease anxiety and stress). Choose from the classic flavor that has beer-esque notes or the fruity mango, blood orange, and lemon lime flavors.
Spirity Cocktails
When you’re hardcore craving a Moscow mule, margarita, or negroni, crack open a can from Spirity Cocktails, which creates non-alcoholic drinks by fermenting and distilling tea. Each beverage contains fewer than 35 calories, and with the help of ingredients such as freshly squeezed lime and ginger, they taste just as delicious as the real deal. Need proof? In 2020, the drinks became the first ever non-alcoholic cocktails to be awarded by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Athletic Brewing Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beer
As with other non-alcoholic beers on the market, Athletic Brewing Company crafts its ales with a base of water, hops, barley, and yeast, and they each contain less than 0.5 percent ABV and fewer than 90 calories. Whether you opt to sip on the brand’s All Out Stout or Run Wild IPA, though, you can take comfort in the fact that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to maintaining parks and trails across the country.
FAUXMOSA
Face it: Brunch isn’t complete without a fizzy mimosa, and with the help of FAUXMOSA, you don’t need to settle for boring OJ. The non-alcoholic drink is crafted with Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Grenache grapes from California's wine region, real fruit juice, and spices and herbs (think: turmeric, ginger, mint, and basil) that jazz it up. Plus, the 100-cal mocktail is available in orange, cranberry, pineapple, and grapefruit flavors, so you can try a new variety every week.
clēēn:craft
Free of caffeine and infused with hemp, this non-alcoholic drink is basically an “adults-only” soda pop. The lime, ginger, and cola-flavored canned drinks contain 85 to 100 calories each and feature simple ingredients such as filtered water, pure cane sugar, plant and vegetable extracts, and natural flavors. While they’re delicious enough to drink on their own, clēēn:craft’s sips can also be used as a base for other mocktails; add a splash of grenadine and a cherry to the ginger variety, and you’ve got yourself a zero-proof Shirley Temple.