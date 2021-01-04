To give you the same chilled-out feeling as a few bottles of beer, zero-proof drink company Sun Chaser employs a blend of nootropic supplements that help to relieve stress and boost your mood into its bevvies. The non-alcoholic drinks boast L-Theanine, an amino acid that may help reduce stress; Gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that may act as a natural relaxant; 5-HTP, a compound that may help improve depression symptoms; and Cordyceps, an herb thought to have anti-stress properties. (Related: 9 Adaptogens That Might Boost Your Fitness Performance Naturally)

Despite all the hard-to-pronounce ingredients, Sun Chaser keeps its flavor profile simple, with notes of apple, cherry, lime, and mint that tastes just like a grown-up Capri Sun.