This coffee combines the rich, authentic taste of Colombian coffee with the health benefits of American-farmed CBD to create a delicious, energizing beverage.

Green Roads' hemp flower coffee comes in a variety of flavors, including founders' blend, hazelnut, and french vanilla, all of which are medium roast. The hemp is sourced from farms in the United States, while the coffee beans come from Colombia, and each package contains a QR code that allows you to access the results of its independent third-party lab tests to confirm its safety.

These CBD coffee grounds come in 2.5- and 12-ounce package options.