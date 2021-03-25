If you're looking to reap the benefits of CBD but aren't sure which delivery method is right for you (oils, gummies, capsules, creams, the list goes on!), then you may want to consider CBD coffee. It's made from coffee beans that are either coated in CBD oil or infused with CBD before brewing. You can also find CBD coffee products like flavored tinctures and powders to mix in with your regular cup of coffee.
You've probably heard the buzz around CBD by now, but if you're not yet familiar, here's a quick rundown: CBD (aka cannabidiol) is a hemp-derived compound that can offer improvements in insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, and more. A 2019 retrospective chart review (a study that looked at patients' medical charts) found that one month of daily CBD treatment helped improve sleep and anxiety scores among participants. Not to mention, CBD treatments can also help reduce pain in those with chronic conditions, according to a review published in the journal Dialogues In Clinical Neuroscience.
These same benefits can be gained from CBD-based coffee, along with the alertness and energy boost you expect from a regular cup of coffee. Many CBD coffee users actually start to prefer it over other morning brews because it helps them feel alert without the jitteriness. Plus, the coffee flavor typically covers up the earthy flavor of CBD — so if the taste of CBD oil has deterred you in the past, then CBD coffee may be the perfect form for you.
Similar to other forms of the compound, CBD coffee can offer the natural health benefits listed above as part of a daily ritual you already enjoy. CBD coffee differs in that it's a better-tasting form of CBD than others, and if you already love to start your day with a cup of joe, it'll be easy to replace your morning coffee with CBD-infused varieties.
In the next section, you'll find a list of the top five CBD coffee products to try. Each product was chosen with a focus on independent third-party lab testing for quality and safety. It's important to remember that CBD products, like any other supplement, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For that reason — and because supplements can interact with prescription medicines — you should always consult with your doctor before adding a new one to your routine, CBD included.
Here are the top five CBD coffee products to try:
When shopping for CBD coffee, it's important to consider the following factors. (Read more here: How to Buy Safe and Effective CBD Products)
Make sure that the hemp is sourced from farms in the United States, because overseas sources of hemp are not subject to state or federal testing, and in turn may not be as pure, potent, or safe to consume. Colorado, in particular, enforces a robust program that performs spot tests of plants to check levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets you high). You might also want to consider organic hemp, since it could contain less toxins. (Organic famers' soil must be free of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for at least three years to become certified organic.)
As a reminder, full-spectrum CBD contains small amounts of all components of the cannabis plant, which means it can have trace amounts of THC. On the other hand, broad-spectrum CBD contains a range of compounds from the cannabis plant, but no THC. While some people may prefer THC-free CBD products (trace amounts could potentially still cause intoxicating effects), THC can be helpful for pain relief, anxiety control, appetite stimulation, and insomnia.
When choosing a CBD coffee product, see if there's a certificate of analysis available for review so you can check the potency and purity of the product. Any CBD product you purchase should be analyzed through third-party lab testing to confirm it's been made under high-quality safety and purity standards.
If you have food allergies or don't tolerate certain additives or preservatives, always check the label before consuming to ensure your CBD product does not contain any of these ingredients. Many top CBD brands also offer products that are non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free.
Since CBD products contain little to no THC, it won't cause any psychoactive effects, or a "high." However, in some people, CBD products may cause mild side effects, such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness and fatigue, which can usually be subsided by lowering the dose. CBD is widely used and generally safe, but be sure to check with your pharmacist and doctor to ensure CBD won't interact with any medical conditions you have or prescription medicines you take.
This coffee combines the rich, authentic taste of Colombian coffee with the health benefits of American-farmed CBD to create a delicious, energizing beverage.
Green Roads' hemp flower coffee comes in a variety of flavors, including founders' blend, hazelnut, and french vanilla, all of which are medium roast. The hemp is sourced from farms in the United States, while the coffee beans come from Colombia, and each package contains a QR code that allows you to access the results of its independent third-party lab tests to confirm its safety.
These CBD coffee grounds come in 2.5- and 12-ounce package options.
Sträva's CBD-infused coffee pods make it easy to enjoy the benefits of CBD with your morning coffee. They're made with broad-spectrum CBD from organically-grown hemp sourced from Colorado farms.
You can choose between medium roast, dark roast, and decaf options, as well as unique flavors like toasted marshmallow and cocoa nibs, milk chocolate and black cherry, and brown sugar and mandarin orange. Sträva also offers the coffee pods in a variety of strengths, including four, 10, or 20 milligrams of CBD per cup options, in four-, 12-, or 48-count packs.
If you already have a go-to morning coffee and don't want to change up the brand (or want more control over exactly how much CBD you're getting), you can opt to add CBD oil to it yourself. Charlotte's Web is known for making organic, natural, and top-quality CBD products, and this 7-milligram oil can be a great way to ease into your day.
The Mint Chocolate flavor would make a sweet addition to almost any roast of coffee. It's made with full-spectrum CBD and plant extracts that can help you manage stress and inflammation. All of Charlotte' Web's products are also third-party lab tested for quality and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.
This broad-spectrum CBD oil from Big Sky Botanicals can be added to a slew of raw or cooked food and drink products (reviewers say the oil tastes great alone, so it shouldn't overwhelm your coffee) to provide the health benefits of CBD in your preferred flavor profile. As a broad-spectrum oil, it's THC-free but still provides a cannabinoid- and terpene-rich formula. (ICYDK, terpenes are aromatic compounds found in many plants that give the plant its characteristic scent.)
Big Sky Botanicals uses organically grown hemp from American farms, and this product is vegan, non-GMO, and Kosher-certified.
CBDistillery's CBDelicious powder makes it incredibly easy to add CBD to almost any food or drink. You can sprinkle some into your coffee, whether it’s cold brew or espresso, or mix it into dips, baked goods, or smoothies. One reviewer said it's actually quite "tasty," and another noted they enjoy adding it to their morning coffee. The powder is made with full-spectrum CBD to provide a full profile of cannabinoids, including trace amounts of THC (0.164 percent or less per one-gram package).
The company sources its CBD from non-GMO, industrial hemp grown in the U.S, and every batch is third-party lab tested for potency and purity. CBDistillery also offers a 60-day money back guarantee.
Staci Gulbin, MS, MEd, RD is a registered dietitian, freelance writer, health editor, and founder of LighttrackNutrition.com. She has been a registered dietitian with the Commission on Dietetic Registration since 2010 and has over a decade of experience in the nutrition and dietetics industry.