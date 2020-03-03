The 12 Best Shaker Bottles, According to Customer Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

Between pre-workout drinks, coffee mixed with collagen, and protein powder shakes, adding a scoop of your favorite supplement to your drink is an easy way to get more nutrients into your diet. A good shaker bottle makes things even more convenient by allowing you to mix things up on the go—but choose the wrong one, and you risk finding yourself with a clumpy mess or a bottle that starts smelling pretty funky over time.

On the hunt for a shaker bottle that's durable, made of quality materials, and won't break the bank? Below, the best affordable shaker bottles that will blend your ingredients to silky-smooth perfection, all with a proud following of enthusiastic reviewers that stand behind them.

Best Overall

With 13,000 reviewers giving the BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle an average 4.7-star rating, this is a clear go-to if you’re looking for a shaker bottle to fit all your needs. It comes with a wire whisk ball (exclusive to BlenderBottle’s brand) that smooths out clumps in just a few shakes and a snap-shut lid that won’t leak. Compared to other picks, reviewers love that BlenderBottle’s classic shaker doesn’t hold onto any flavors or smells after washing. Best of all: The price tag makes it the cheapest option of all the recommendations listed here.

Buy It: BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, $7, amazon.com

Best Stainless Steel

You'll have to hand-wash this shaker, but the stainless steel exterior of Contigo’s Shake & Go Fit means no slippery condensation, even in extreme temps, which is totally worth the extra effort. It features volume markings on the inside and outside so you can make sure your protein-to-water ratio is just right, and once you’re done shaking, the double-walled vacuum insulation will keep your drink chilled up to 12 hours.

Buy It: Contigo Shake & Go Fit Thermalock Stainless Steel Shake, $14, $20 , amazon.com

Best Electric

For the smoothest drinks, an electric shaker bottle is the way to go. Reviewers who are extra-picky about clumps in their protein drinks swear by this portable battery-powered option from Promixx. With the push of a button, the Promixx’s “vortex” feature activates, whirring your ingredients to a lump-free and super smooth consistency in five seconds flat. When it’s time to clean up, just spin some warm water with a drop of detergent.

Buy It: PROMiXX Battery Powered Shaker Bottle, $23, amazon.com

Best 2-in-1

Hydra Cup’s unique dual shaker is divided into a 14-ounce compartment and a 22-ounce compartment for when you want two separate drinks. Reviewers love that they can stash their water on one side and their pre-workout drink on the other without having to lug two bottles in their bag. Plus, the bottle’s flip caps stay snug, so you don’t have to worry about your drinks mixing or leaking. One reviewer describes it best: “I dropped a full bottle once on the cement floor while walking and the thing held up like a champ.”

Buy It: Hydra Cup Dual Shaker Bottle, from $13, amazon.com

Best Glass

Plastic bottles can cling onto the taste and smell of past drinks, making a glass bottle a great option to avoid a stinky shaker. Ello’s Splendid Glass Shaker comes with a silicone sleeve that offers a more secure grip and helps prevent chips and cracks, as well as measurement markings so you can easily tell how much liquid you have. The BPA-free glass is thick enough to handle ice-filled drinks, durable enough that it won’t shatter when dropped, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Buy It: Ello Splendid Glass Shaker Bottle, $15, amazon.com

Best Splurge

It’s triple the price of some shakers on the market, but ShakeSphere’s claim to fame is its ability to smooth even the lumpiest drinks in just 15 shakes. The creators say its capsule shape allows the bottle to mix supplements, vitamins, powders, drinks, and even fruits better than its competitors. “As soon as it arrived, I decided to put in the most clumpy cocktail I could think of into this little guy,” explained one reviewer. “One heaping scoop of whey protein, two tablespoons of psyllium husk, 2 tablespoons of PBfit, and a banana. Gave it a shake 15 times like in the video, and yep, absolutely no clumping.”

Buy It: ShakeSphere Tumbler, $24, amazon.com

Best Bottle With No Blending Ball

If you tend to misplace the blending ball that comes in your traditional shaker or would prefer not to have another part to clean, the Helimix Vortex Blender Shaker Bottle is a no-brainer. The helix shape of the bottle is designed to mimic the rotation of a blender as you shake it up and down, leaving you with a silky, clump-free drink. The plastic is shatter-proof and odor-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about any lingering smells.

Buy It: Helimix Vortex Blender, $23, $25 , amazon.com

Best Insulated

BlenderBottle’s Radian Insulated Shaker Bottle will keep your drink cold for a full 24 hours (longer than any other shaker bottle here) thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. Thousands of reviewers love that they can blend their drink before heading to the gym and that it will be just as chilled hours later. The stainless steel bottle comes in seven colors and, like all BlenderBottles, is BPA-free and won’t stain or hold onto odors.

Buy It: BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Shaker Bottle, $20, $30 , amazon.com

Best Quiet

The removable mixer is nestled in the lid of the Huracan bottle, so unlike blender balls, it doesn’t noisily rattle around as you shake. On top of loving the insulated stainless steel bottle, reviewers also raved about Huracan’s top-notch customer service. The bottle isn’t as durable when it comes to falls, but multiple people said the company sent them a free replacement lid after theirs broke from being dropped.

Buy It: Huracan Shaker Bottle, $35, amazon.com

Best Leak-Proof

With a foldaway loop and a textured grip, the BlenderBottle’s SportMixer Shaker is made for long runs or workouts on the go. It comes with BlenderBottle’s signature wire whisk and is available in a 20-ounce and 28-ounce option. The feature that wows most reviewers, however, is the twist-on cap backed by a leak-proof guarantee. “This is one of the best shaker bottles I have purchased, and I have been through a lot,” said one reviewer. “I can say it’s definitely leak-proof and the screw top has a far better design than most bottles out there.”

Buy It: BlenderBottle SportMixer Shaker, $13, amazon.com

Best Durable

The look of the Grenade Shaker Bottle lives up to its performance. You can toss this bottle in the dishwasher, the microwave, or the freezer without any fear of damage thanks to the tough-as-nails BPA-free exterior. One rave reviewer was impressed by how long-lasting this bottle proved to be: “The Grenade shaker looks awesome, is super durable, and mixes better than other shakers, and on top of that it’s a really great price. After a year of use, mine still looks brand new.”

Buy It: Grenade Shaker Bottle, $13, amazon.com

Best Storage

BlenderBottle’s ProStak System is the obvious choice if you prefer not to mix your drink ahead of time. The system comes with two twist-and-lock jars that attach to the bottle and hold up to 5 fluid ounces, as well as a removable pill organizer that locks into the lid. You’ll also get BlenderBottle’s signature wire whisk that leaves your drink clump-free.