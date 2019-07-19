Frozen berries, lime juice, vodka, and ice team up to give this summer cocktail its lusciously icy texture, while mint freshens things up. While you can rinse and freeze fresh berries to use here, don't just reserve this recipe for your "best summer cocktail" file. Freeze some extra berries now for later — or stock up on some at the store — to enjoy a taste of summer any day of the year. (Following the keto diet? Yes, you can imbibe! Here are the summer cocktails that fit the low-carb plan.)