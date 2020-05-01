For coffee addicts and self-described sugar fiends, being in quarantine has severely limited access to the extravagant, whipped cream-topped delicacies you'd normally indulge in while you're out with friends. (Daydreaming about you, frozen hot chocolates and caramel cloud macchiatos.) But thanks to TikTok, one drink is here to help fill that void as best as it can: Dalgona coffee.

The Korean whipped coffee drink has surged in popularity worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with #whippedcoffee videos racking up more than 1.7 billion views on TikTok. The reason? It offers the perfect balance between a simple recipe—all you need is milk, hot water, sugar, and instant coffee—and an Instagram-worthy look. Plus, you know, it's delicious.

But you don’t have to be a caffeine lover to get in on the trend. Here, the best whipped drinks to satisfy your intense desire for fanciful treats and quality #content, from the classic Dalgona coffee to out-of-the-box varieties that could almost qualify as milkshakes. Get ready for a real treat.