These Whipped Drinks Prove Coffee Isn't the Only Ingredient Worthy of the Frothy Treatment
Tired of Dalgona coffee? Prepare to satisfy your sweet tooth with far more decadent whipped drinks.
Easy Whipped Drink Recipes to Make at Home
For coffee addicts and self-described sugar fiends, being in quarantine has severely limited access to the extravagant, whipped cream-topped delicacies you'd normally indulge in while you're out with friends. (Daydreaming about you, frozen hot chocolates and caramel cloud macchiatos.) But thanks to TikTok, one drink is here to help fill that void as best as it can: Dalgona coffee.
The Korean whipped coffee drink has surged in popularity worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with #whippedcoffee videos racking up more than 1.7 billion views on TikTok. The reason? It offers the perfect balance between a simple recipe—all you need is milk, hot water, sugar, and instant coffee—and an Instagram-worthy look. Plus, you know, it's delicious.
But you don’t have to be a caffeine lover to get in on the trend. Here, the best whipped drinks to satisfy your intense desire for fanciful treats and quality #content, from the classic Dalgona coffee to out-of-the-box varieties that could almost qualify as milkshakes. Get ready for a real treat.
Whipped Coffee (aka Dalgona Coffee)
The OG whipped drink that turned every TikTok user into a barista requires just four ingredients: instant coffee, granulated sugar, hot water, and milk. Bonus: If you use a whisk instead of a beater to get those stiff foam peaks, you’ll get a seriously good arm workout.
Keto Dalgona Whipped Coffee
Even though whipped coffee traditionally contains sugar, keto-eaters can still get in on the trend. Swap sugar for a granular sweetener, such as allulose, monk fruit, or stevia to give the bitter instant coffee that much-needed touch of sweetness.
If you're hardcore craving a Starbucks cinnamon vanilla latte, add a splash of vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon while you whip.
Whipped Matcha
This whipped drink may look like a Shamrock Shake, but it packs way more nutrients. Matcha, which can help lower cholesterol and reduce blood sugar levels, is whipped with homemade simple syrup and egg whites, all before being heaped upon a glass of iced milk.
For a vegan alternative (or, if drinking raw egg whites freaks you TF out), replace the egg with coconut cream or aquafaba.
Whipped Strawberry Milk
Strawberry milk was *the* drink of choice in elementary school, and now you can bring it back into your life in an adult-acceptable form. This whipped strawberry milk recipe calls for strawberry Nesquick powder and whipping cream, but if you want to make a gourmet (re: less processed) version, use freeze-dried strawberry powder.
Spiked Dalgona Coffee
Perfect for Zoom happy hours, this boozy twist on Dalgona coffee uses decaf instant grounds and contains a splash (or four) of bourbon, dark rum, Kahlúa, or Irish whiskey in the milk. Rosé, who?
Whipped Biscoff Drink
Thanks to Instagram foodie @sweetportfolio, America’s favorite airline cookie can now be enjoyed with a straw. Whipped cream, sugar, and spoonfuls of melted Biscoff cookie butter are blended into a sweet, cloud-like state before being topped on a glass of milk. Don’t forget the drizzle of caramel and a full-sized cookie for dipping.
Dalgona Chocolate Milk
Chocolate lovers, this whipped drink is for you. The coffee in the traditional whip is swapped with unsweetened cocoa powder, and egg whites or aquafaba replace the hot water. For those with a major sweet tooth, try using chocolate milk and adding chocolate chips on top. Drooling yet?
Nutella Whipped Coffee
Two words: Nutella. Coffee.
Halfway through the whipping process in the OG Dalgona coffee recipe, drizzle in a tablespoon of the chocolate hazelnut spread to add an extra hit of indulgence. Oh, and taking a few spoonfuls while you're beating the topping is required.
Dalgona Coffee with Golden Strawberry Shake
This whipped drink is almost too pretty to sip on, but trust, you’re definitely going to want to. The whipped topping is the same coffee-sugar-water blend, but all the innovation comes in the base: Instead of milk, you use a super-fruity shake loaded with strawberries, bananas, and coconut milk. Just think of it as the most efficient (and delicious) way to get your daily dose of nutrients *and* caffeine
Whipped Horchata
No drink is immune to the whipped trend—not even horchata. The traditional Mexican drink, which is made with rice, cinnamon, and sugar, is transformed into a Dalgona version with the help of horchata powder, condensed milk, and heavy cream. All that dairy means it might not be the best for those with weak stomachs, but damn does it taste good.
Whipped Froot Loops Drink
New York City's beloved sweets shop Milk Bar already turns cereal milk into soft serve, so a Froot Loops drink doesn't seem too far-fetched. Crush up the colorful Os, add them to heavy whipping cream and sugar, and you've got yourself a tropical drink topping that has major nostalgic vibes. It's definitely the breakfast of champions.
Whipped PB & J
Eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is so overrated compared to this treat. Topped with a whipped mixture of peanut butter and heavy cream, this drink's base is made from a blend of your choice of jelly and heavy cream.
Dalgona Chocolate S’mores
Who said s’mores can only be enjoyed while camping? The topping for this whipped drink has the same gooey, sticky feel as the true fireside snack thanks to marshmallow cream, and cocoa powder provides the same hit of chocolate as the real deal. For the full roasted effect, top the whip with marshmallows and torch them until nice and toasty.