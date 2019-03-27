Calories: 110

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 4.2%

Carbs: 6.6g

*All nutrition data is based on one 12-oz serving (about one can)

This American classic dominates the entire beer market, selling more than any other beer in the U.S.—and they were the first beer in the country to display a comprehensive serving facts and ingredients label on their packaging. (Cue: group cheers to transparency!) Plus, Bud Light is easy to drink and on tap nearly everywhere beer is sold. Just remember: 110 calories is the amount in one 12-oz serving. The typical regular-sized beer at a ballpark? 20 ounces.