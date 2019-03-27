The Best Low-Calorie Beers You Can Buy
Bud Light
Calories: 110
Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 4.2%
Carbs: 6.6g
*All nutrition data is based on one 12-oz serving (about one can)
This American classic dominates the entire beer market, selling more than any other beer in the U.S.—and they were the first beer in the country to display a comprehensive serving facts and ingredients label on their packaging. (Cue: group cheers to transparency!) Plus, Bud Light is easy to drink and on tap nearly everywhere beer is sold. Just remember: 110 calories is the amount in one 12-oz serving. The typical regular-sized beer at a ballpark? 20 ounces.
Bud Select 55
Calories: 55
Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 2.4%
Carbs: 1.8g
A 55-calorie beer looks appealing at first glance, but fewer calories means lower alcohol content and very little flavor. A regular Budweiser Select has a higher ABV at 4.3% and still comes in under 100 calories (99 calories per 12oz). Although Budweiser Select is higher in carbs (3.1g), if you’re drinking to unwind, it’s worth the splurge. (BTW, beer might just be the healthy cooking ingredient your kitchen needs).
Miller Genuine Draft “64”
Calories: 64
ABV: 2.8%
Carbs: 2.4g
Miller Lite is great, but may I introduce you to Miller Genuine Draft (MGD) 64 or Miller64? One of the lowest calorie beers on the market, this low-carb creation has all of the makings of a classic, buzz-worthy brew but at a fraction of the calories.
Busch Light
Calories: 95
ABV: 4.1%
Carbs: 3.2g
Regular Busch has a whopping two times more carbs than Busch Light without much of an ABV edge (Busch is 4.3% ABV). Could it be any clearer? Busch Light is an easy win as one of the best lowest-calorie beers!
Natural Light
Calories: 95
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 3.2g
Natural Light packs fewer calories and carbs with the same ABV as Anheuser Busch’s other low-cal brew, Bud Light. The only problem: It's often said to lack taste. A favorite among college students on a tight budget, this beer is a good pick if you're headed to a big summer barbecue.
Michelob Ultra
Calories: 95
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 2.6g
The original “low-carb beer,” this brew is your best bet if you typically prefer fruity cocktails. Michelob Ultra's calories are minimal—at just under 100 per serving—and with just a few carbs, this light beer can fit into your tight keto diet. (And while low-carb beers are cool, but when it comes to food, here's why healthy carbs *do* belong in your diet.)
Miller Lite
Calories: 96
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 3.2g
The original “light beer,” Miller Lite started the "diet beer" trend that now dominates the U.S. beer market. The light pale lager is the most gold medal-awarded light beer at the Great American Beer Festival and it also won the 2016 Gold Award in the World Beer Cup for the light lager category.
Coors Light
Calories: 102
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 5g
Compared to a regular ole Coors, Coors Light wins points for coming in just over 100 calories—45 calories less than the heavier option. But odds are you'll be even more impressed with the can. You'll know when this lowest-calorie beer is cold because the frosty mountains on the label turn blue. Conversation starter? That would be a yes! (Related: Skip the 11 Worst Drinks for Your Body)
Corona Light
Calories: 99
ABV: 4.5%
Carbs: 5g
Nothing says summer like an ice-cold Corona. Save calories and drink the light version, then add lemon or limes to flavor. This Mexico-brewed beer even brings a little sunshine to the colder winter months.
Bud Light Lime
Calories: 116
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 8g
Bud Light Lime packs the same ABV as Bud Light and adds a kick of refreshing lime for only 6 more calories. The downside of this lowest-calorie beer: The lime version has an additional 1.4g carbs. (Related: Super Refreshing Low-Calorie Summer Spritzers)
Sam Adams Light
Calories: 119
ABV: 4.3%
Carbs: 9.6g
Sam Adams Light is your best choice if you prefer Boston Lager. The slight peach or mango flavor is perfect for a pool or beach-side brew.
Guinness Draught
Calories: 125
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 10g
Don’t let the dark color fool you. This Irish stout beer is one of the lowest-calorie beers of its kind. Plus, it's packed with rich, roasted coffee-like flavor. Worried about the 10g carbs? Consider skipping your morning coffee and splurge for a cold Irish beer at night instead.
Fat Tire Amber Ale
Calories: 160
ABV: 5.2%
Carbs: 13.7g
This Colorado-made, Belgian-inspired beer is dark in color but light on the stomach. The sweet malt taste pairs well with a variety of food. Try pairing it with a refreshing summer salad, or use it as a special ingredient in your homemade BBQ sauce.
Sierra Nevada Summerfest Beer
Calories: 158
ABV: 5.0%
Carbs: 13.7g
This pilsner-style lager’s name says it all—it’s made for summer. Summerfest is one of the lighter Sierra Nevada brews, but it packs more carbs than most of the other lowest-calorie beers on the list. Still, at 5% ABV, this low cal pick promises a buzz that'll help you beat the summer heat.
Blue Moon Summer Honey Wheat
Calories: 158
ABV: 5.2%
Carbs: 13.7g
The summer version of Blue Moon is made with clover honey, giving it a sweet taste that's perfect for sipping under the sun. Add an orange peel for an extra kick of citrus. Don’t wait to try it; Summer Honey Wheat is only sold from April until September.
Yuengling Light Lager
Calories: 99
ABV: 3.2%
Carbs: 8.8g
Maintaining the rich flavor and character of the traditional lager while staying light and low in cals is no small feat. But this lowest calorie beer does it with ease—and without changing much of the taste. Plus you’ll be supporting the U.S., as Yuengling is America’s oldest brewery.
Brooklyn Pilsner
Calories: 155
ABV: 5.1%
Carbs: 12g
If you're looking for the type of beer that you can have while enjoying an al fresco oyster happy hour, the Brooklyn Pilsner is perfect. This German-style golden lager pairs well with everything from shellfish and Thai to pizza and goat cheese. (Or any of these 10 party foods under $10.)
Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale
Calories: 99
ABV: 4.2%
Carbs: 5g
This gluten-free, lowest-calorie beer really is the ultimate. It hits your mouth with citrus flavors, making it perfect for hot days spent in the backyard or at the beach. (Sound up your alley? Check out these delish gluten-free beers.)
Kona Brewing Company Longboard Island Lager
Calories: 144
ABV: 4.6%
Carbs: 11g
Longboard Island Lager is a smooth, refreshing lager that will make you feel like you’re on a Hawaiian beach after just one sip. A delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma complements the simplicity and crispness of this lowest-calorie beer. (Related: 10 Brilliant Twists On the Burger)
New Belgium Brewing Company Shift Pale Lager
Calories: 160
ABV: 5.0%
Carbs: 11g
Easy to drink and crisp, this low cal brew from New Belgium Brewing Company is perfect for the beach. Pair it with a salty summer snack like chips or pretzels during a bonfire or a backyard cookout.