This Coffee Frappé Recipe Is a Delicious Way to Curb Your Starbucks Addiction

Thanks to rich coconut milk, dark chocolate shavings, and, of course, strong coffee, this frappé recipe is the mid-day indulgence you need.

With their punch of caffeine, light-as-a-feather whipped texture, and indulgent chocolate chips or caramel swirls, frappés serve as a much-needed mood booster during a grinding day at work — or really on any occasion when you could use a pick-me-up. But face it, your daily trips to the coffee shop next door for a cold and creamy coffee drink aren't doing your wallet any favors.

Luckily, you don't have to go cold turkey to save some cash. This frappé recipe allows you to get all those dreamy characteristics of your go-to shops' brews right in your own kitchen. All you need is a blender and five minutes — much less time than it would take to stand in line for a barista-made one.

Another big bonus: This frappé recipe is entirely plant-based, thanks to the use of rich coconut milk instead of traditional cow's milk (just double check that your dark chocolate doesn't contain dairy products if it's a concern for you). And don't worry, this frappé recipe is sure to taste just as satisfyingly sweet as a store-bought version with the help of pure maple syrup.

Coconut-Cinnamon Coffee Frappé Recipe

Total time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups ice cubes

3/4 cup strong coffee, cooled (or cold brew)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon unsweetened toasted coconut

1 teaspoon shaved dark chocolate

Directions:

Place ice cubes, coffee, coconut milk, maple syrup, and cinnamon in a blender and puree until ice is pulverized and drink is frothy. Immediately pour into a tall glass. Top with toasted coconut and shaved dark chocolate and serve.