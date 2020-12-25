A cup of piping hot Earl Grey does wonders for the soul on a dreary morning or stressful WFH afternoon, but sometimes, you need a tea drink that's a bit fancier to get through the day. Luckily, tea leaves are versatile and come in a range of flavors, which makes for naturally delicious drinks, says Alexis Siemons, a tea expert in New Jersey. Here, Siemons shares her creative tea recipes that are so tasty, you'll want to swap out your usual latte or hot chocolate for their earthy notes.