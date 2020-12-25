These Craft Tea Recipes Will Have You Rethinking Your Daily Latte
You don't even need to be a barista to make these fancy tea drinks.
A cup of piping hot Earl Grey does wonders for the soul on a dreary morning or stressful WFH afternoon, but sometimes, you need a tea drink that's a bit fancier to get through the day. Luckily, tea leaves are versatile and come in a range of flavors, which makes for naturally delicious drinks, says Alexis Siemons, a tea expert in New Jersey. Here, Siemons shares her creative tea recipes that are so tasty, you'll want to swap out your usual latte or hot chocolate for their earthy notes.
Mint-Rosemary Matcha Latte
The key to this tea recipe: unsweetened latte-grade matcha (most culinary grades are too bitter). Mint tea adds a refreshing note, with just a touch of rosemary for complexity. (If you want to channel your inner-barista, follow these tips for making a frothy matcha latte at home.)
- Make a mint-rosemary simple syrup: Bring ¾ cup water to a boil, and steep ¼ cup loose mint tea for 6 minutes. Strain, and pour into a pot over high heat. Stir in ½ cup honey. Add 2 rosemary sprigs, chopped; bring to a boil. Let cool 10 minutes, then strain.
- Heat ¼ cup water to 170 degrees. Heat ¾ cup milk of your choice until simmering.
- Pour the warm water, steamed milk, 1 heaping teaspoon unsweetened latte-grade matcha powder, ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract, a small pinch of salt, and 4 ½ teaspoons mint-rosemary simple syrup into a blender, and blend for 1 to 2 minutes, until smooth and frothy.
- Pour into 2 mugs, and garnish each with a rosemary sprig. Sweeten to taste with additional syrup.
Hojicha Tea–Cashew Hot Cocoa
Hojicha, a roasted Japanese green tea, gives this hot-cocoa-infused tea recipe a nutty, earthy flavor.
- Heat 1 ¼ cups water to 180°F. Steep 3 tablespoons loose hojicha green tea in the water for 4 minutes.
- While the tea steeps, add 4 ½ teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch process), ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons raw unsalted cashews, ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract, a pinch of sea salt, and 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup to a blender.
- Strain the leaves from the brewed tea, and carefully pour it into the blender. Blend on high for 2 to 3 minutes until smooth.
- Pour into 2 mugs, and garnish with dried rose petals if desired.
Tea-Smoked Spiced Cider
Lapsang souchong, a black tea that is dried over smoked pine needles, evokes a fall campfire in this tea recipe. (Related: Spicy Fall Teas That Are Way Better Than a PSL)
- Add 2 cups cider; 2 whole cloves; 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped; and 1 cinnamon stick to a small pot, and heat on high until the cider begins to boil.
- Reduce heat to a simmer; cover, and let the spices infuse the cider for 14 minutes.
- Remove the cover, and raise the heat to high. Once the cider reaches a boil again, stir in 4 ½ teaspoons loose Lapsang souchong black tea, turn off the heat, cover, and let the mixture steep for 5 minutes.
- Pour the cider through a sieve to strain. Pour into 2 mugs, and garnish with a slice of fresh ginger or a cinnamon stick. Optional: Stir in bourbon for a warming cocktail.
Shape Magazine, December 2020 issue
