When the afternoon or late-night cravings for sweets hit, the last thing that will stifle the little voice inside your head begging for chocolate and sugar is a bowl of fruit. Even though each bite is naturally sweet and packed with filling fiber, that voice knows that a handfuls of grapes isn't going to hit the spot as well as a chocolate chip cookie could. So how do you win over your inner sugar lover and still get a few health perks?

You whip up one of these rich and delicious vegan milkshakes. They toe the line between smoothies and full-fledged desserts, thanks to the addition of the newest plant-based ice creams, like oat, cashew, and coconut. Plus, vegan milkshake mix-ins like fresh fruit, seeds, spices, coffee, and chocolate add healthy, flavorful twists and a shot of instant energy, so you can feel good about your midnight (or afternoon) treat. (Related: These Healthy Smoothies Taste Like Milkshakes—But Are Actually Good For You)

Even dairy lovers will want to get in on the action. Go ahead and try one of these vegan milkshake recipes RN.

Mocha, Tahini, and Coconut Vegan Milkshake

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups chocolate coconut milk ice cream

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon tahini

1/2 teaspoon instant espresso powder

Pinch of ground cardamom

Sesame seeds

Espresso powder

Directions

In a blender, combine chocolate coconut milk ice cream, unsweetened coconut milk, tahini, instant espresso powder, and cardamom. Add more coconut milk by the tablespoon (up to 1/4 cup) for a thinner consistency if desired. Pour into glass and garnish with sesame seeds and espresso powder.

Mango, Turmeric, and Cashew Vegan Milkshake

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups frozen mango chunks

1 cup vanilla cashew milk ice cream

1/2 cup unsweetened cashew milk

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 large pinches of cinnamon

1 pinch of cayenne pepper

Mango wedge

Directions

In a blender, combine frozen mango chunks, vanilla cashew milk ice cream, unsweetened cashew milk, turmeric, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. Add more cashew milk by the tablespoon (up to 1/4 cup) for a thinner consistency if desired. Pour into glass and garnish with a mango wedge.

Strawberry, Hemp, and Oat Vegan Milkshake

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup vanilla oat milk ice cream

3/4 cup unsweetened oat milk

2 teaspoons hemp seeds

1 strawberry

Directions