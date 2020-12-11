This $34 Thermos Makes Perfectly Frothy Matcha In Seconds

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Quarantine has taught me a lot: which pair of leggings are my favorite, how to sound-proof my at-home workouts, and how to make the perfect cup of matcha.

The first time I had matcha was in high school. It was from Starbucks, and as much as I'd rather say otherwise, it tasted like fresh-cut grass. Woof. Don't get me wrong, I love earthy flavors. (Black coffee? Hell yeah! Full-bodied red wine? Salute! Green tea? Cleansing AF.) But that first matcha latte was a straight up no for me.

Luckily, a little experimentation helped me find my way. Once oat milk became trendy, I gave matcha another shot at a cafe, and discovered that oat milk was the missing ingredient in devising my perfect cup. I loved how creamy the milk alternative made it, as well as the subtle sweetness it added. That's how I got hooked on matcha lattes, spending at least $50 a month on my iced and hot drinks at the local coffee shop. (This was all pre-coronavirus, mind you.) And while I loved earning rewards points (cha-ching!), I knew that it would be more cost-effective to learn how to make matcha at home.

So, I bought DavidsTea Modern Matcha Essentials (Buy It, $40, davidstea.com), which was a perfect starter kit — or so I thought — containing a ceramic matcha bowl, bamboo whisk, and teal spoon. However, after a couple of uses, the ceramic bowl became a decorative piece to hold my quartz crystals and the bamboo whisk was retired to the kitchen junk drawer. The kit made a great latte, but it was just a bit too time-consuming. It wasn't the grab-and-sip caffeine experience I was looking for. (Related: This Homemade Matcha Latte Is Just As Good As the Coffee Shop Version)

Image zoom Credit: DAVIDS TEA

Unsurprisingly, my bad habit of buying matcha a few times a week kicked right back up. But once the global pandemic hit — and coffee shops closed and I was spending more time at home — I knew I needed to find another homemade matcha option, and one that would actually stick. Enter: DavidsTea Matcha Maker (Buy It, $34, davidstea.com), a stainless steel thermos that may look like your average travel mug, but actually has a game-changing secret allowing you to make the perfect matcha and enjoy loose-leaf tea on the go.

The sleek flask features an ultrafine mesh infuser attachment so you can steep loose-leaf tea right inside, as well as a shaker attachment to effortlessly nail frothy matcha. While making matcha might sound intimidating, this thermos makes it incredibly easy: just add matcha powder and warm water or milk, shake, push the safety button on the lid to release the pressure, and drink up! The matcha attachment reminds me of a mini protein shaker, since it has a little ball that helps combine and smooth the powder with whatever you choose to mix with it — my vice being oat milk. (Related: What Is Oat Milk and Is It Healthy?)

Image zoom Credit: DAVIDS TEA

Pro Tip: Adding a little bit of liquid first ensures that the drink mixes evenly without any gunk at the bottom — anyone who drinks protein shakes on the reg knows the struggle of having powdered sludge hit you at your last sip. (Related: The 12 Best Shaker Bottles, According to Customer Reviews)

Lastly, I twist the cap on with the matcha attachment and slowly swirl it in circular motions for a few seconds, and voilà — it’s tea time! I either enjoy my bevy straight in the thermos, or pour it into a gorgeous mug for an Instagram-worthy matcha. I'm partial to using my DavidsTea Nordic Mug (Buy It, $19, davidstea.com) in the winter, since it comes with a lid to keep the drink warm.

Not only does this double-walled thermos help make the perfect matcha in seconds (and with no more effort than a few quick shakes of your wrist), but it can also be used without either attachment to keep your beverage of choice hot or cold for hours, which has been great for running errands, working from home, and chilly hikes. (Related: The 17 Best Water Bottles to Keep You Healthy and Hydrated This Summer)