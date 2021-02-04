The Golde powder can be mixed with water or any type of milk for a delish drink or added to a smoothie for, say, an on-the-go breakfast, so there are plenty of ways to personalize it to your taste. Based on reviews on Golde's site, some people also like adding the powder to their coffee for a chocolatey boost of caffeine. Since it arrived at my doorstep, I've been enjoying the latte blend weekly, trying the powder various ways to make hot or iced drinks with water or milk. My favorite method is to fill a small mug with half oat milk and half water, heat the mixture on the stove, add two teaspoons of the powder, and blend it together using the USB-chargeable Golde Superwhisk (Buy It, $24, golde.com). The oat milk adds a hint of sweetness (I'm not totally opposed to sugar) and makes the drink's texture extra creamy. (Related: This Iced Vanilla Golden Milk Latte Will Have You Bypassing the Café)