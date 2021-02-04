When I first started noticing the Black-owned wellness brand Golde popping up everywhere, I was immediately taken by its aesthetic. The swirly pastel packaging looks like it would earn a feature on a wellness influencer's Instagram grid alongside photos of their plant-filled home and rainbow smoothie bowls. And the more I saw of Golde, the more I wanted to up my own self-care game, picturing myself easing into mornings with one of the brand's superfood-spiked drinks.
Before long, I headed to the brand's website to peruse its drink powders and face masks and decided to give the Golde Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend (Buy It, $29, sephora.com) a try. (TBH my mind was made up after reading the first six words of its description: "Like a hot cocoa with benefits.") While I live for hot cocoa, it tends to give me a sickly feeling and delivers a mighty sugar rush if I drink it first thing in the a.m. on an empty stomach. So I rarely choose it as my morning hot drink. Golde's Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend, on the other hand, is unsweetened. It was clearly fate.
Now, I'm not saying that you should judge a book by its cover but, in this case, I did judge a powder by its millennial pink packaging and it worked to my advantage. Golde's Turmeric Latte was just as tasty as I'd anticipated. It's halfway between a turmeric latte and a hot chocolate, combining the best elements of both. Namely, the sweet cacao balances out the spicy turmeric, so that neither is too overpowering. And while it's partly reminiscent of hot chocolate, the powder-turned-beverage is perfect for when you want something that isn't quite as saccharine. (Related: Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Blowing Up the Internet — Here's How to Make Them)
The Golde powder can be mixed with water or any type of milk for a delish drink or added to a smoothie for, say, an on-the-go breakfast, so there are plenty of ways to personalize it to your taste. Based on reviews on Golde's site, some people also like adding the powder to their coffee for a chocolatey boost of caffeine. Since it arrived at my doorstep, I've been enjoying the latte blend weekly, trying the powder various ways to make hot or iced drinks with water or milk. My favorite method is to fill a small mug with half oat milk and half water, heat the mixture on the stove, add two teaspoons of the powder, and blend it together using the USB-chargeable Golde Superwhisk (Buy It, $24, golde.com). The oat milk adds a hint of sweetness (I'm not totally opposed to sugar) and makes the drink's texture extra creamy. (Related: This Iced Vanilla Golden Milk Latte Will Have You Bypassing the Café)
The drink is a delicious treat that I literally daydream about, so the fact that it contains several superfoods feels too good to be true. The two obvious ingredients — cacao and turmeric — are both rich in disease-fighting antioxidants and boast anti-inflammatory properties, as are some of the other add-ins such as cinnamon and cardamom. The base of Golde's blend is coconut milk powder, which contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a type of saturated fat that is passively absorbed in your digestive tract (vs. other fats that require help with absorption) and, thus, can be readily used as energy, as Shape previously reported. (Related: What Is MCT Oil and Is It the Next Superfood?)
Golde's aesthetically pleasing packaging sucked me in, but what's inside has converted me to a dedicated fan. If you love adding small acts of self-care to your day or just like the sound of a turmeric-hot chocolate hybrid, I'd highly recommend you welcome Golde Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend into your life.