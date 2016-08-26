Healthy Lemonade Cocktails That Pack a Refreshingly Sweet Bite
Hard Iced Coffee Lemonade
You may or may not have heard that people are putting lemonade in iced coffee now. If you're a little confused, just know that it's like a coffee-lovers version of an Arnold Palmer. But this trick doesn't just jazz up your afternoon cup of joe—add some alcohol and it becomes a boozy cocktail perfect for warm weather. Give this Hard Iced Coffee Lemonade recipe a try, and you just might love it.
Vodka Pear Lavender Lemonade
Grab some fresh or dried lavender to make a homemade lavender simple syrup for this Vodka Pear Lavender Lemonade. Add fresh pear and lemon juice for a creative (and so refreshing) summer cocktail. (P.S. You can use some of the extra lavender to flavor your water too.)
Passion Tea Lemonade Cocktail
Remember when Starbucks rolled out those ruby red Passion Iced Tea Lemonades and people went berserk? This is the adult-only, happy-hour version and, yes, you can whip up a Passion Tea Lemonade Cocktail with just three ingredients: Passion fruit tea, Limoncello, and ice.
Bourbon Cherry Cooler
This Bourbon Cherry Cooler is a fresh spin on a sweet, dark cocktail, so it's perfect for the summer's transition into fall. Make your own lemonade with lemon juice and simple syrup, then add cherries, Aperol, sparkling water, and bourbon for a happy hour filled with flavor.
Strawberry Vodka Lemonade
Forget those sickeningly-sweet pre-flavored vodkas—DIY your own strawberry-infused booze (it's easier than you think) for this Strawberry Vodka Lemonade. Just let strawberries sit in a mason jar with vodka for one week, mix with sparkling lemon soda, and enjoy!
Jalapeño Vodka Lemonade
Don't let these cute cocktails fool you—this Jalapeno Vodka Lemonade packs some serious heat. The spice comes from jalapeno-infused vodka (another DIY project that will impress your friends), but is diluted with a simple homemade lemonade recipe: Fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and water. (Serve alongside one of these breakfast tacos for the best brunch ever.)
Whiskey Lemonade with Honey Simple Syrup
This Whiskey Lemonade gets a twist from a dark, smokey spirit and a simple syrup with honey instead of sugar. The result? A grown-up lemonade that's more cocktail party than playtime.
The Long Hope
This sophisticated cocktail, called the Long Hope, blends cucumber, mint, and honeydew melon juice with homemade lemonade and gin to create a refreshingly sweet and fruity drink that's just right for warm-weather sipping. (If cool cucumber is right up your alley, try these other cucumber cocktails.)
Earl Grey Infused Vodka and Lemonade
Forget spiced Arnold Palmer or Long Island Iced Teas (because there's not even any tea in that last one anyway). This quick and easy Earl Grey Lemonade cocktail puts a fancy spin on spiked tea.
Grown-Up Pink Lemonade
Sometimes you want a kiddie-style cocktail with the hardness of an adult-only beverage. Introducing the Grown-Up Pink Lemonade—all the sweetness and cutesy color of your average pink lemonade, with the added sophistication of vodka and triple sec. What's not to love?
Rose and Terragon Gin Lemonade
This gorgeous Rose and Tarragon Gin Lemonade takes evening cocktails to next-level chic. Bright gin, sprigs of fresh tarragon, ice, sparkling rose lemonade, and rose petals (to make it look pretty, obvs) come together for a quick cocktail that's much easier to make (and drink) than it looks.
Coconut Lavender Lemonade
Coconut basically makes everything better, so why not add it to a Coconut Lavender Lemonade cocktail? This pretty purple drink uses fresh lavender simple syrup and coconut water to make a boozy treat that packs a healthy punch. (Really—here are the benefits of drinking coconut water.)