The ketogenic diet is all about quick weight loss. How does it do that? "By depleting carbohydrate stores and forcing the body to use ketones [compounds that are produced from fat versus sugar] for energy, so you burn additional fat," says Edwina Clark, R.D. Proof: One study found that the keto diet could actually burn 10 times more fat than other plans.

But the keto diet doesn't come without sacrifice—specifically in the carb category. When on it, 75 percent of your daily calories should come from fat, 20 percent from protein, and just 5 percent from carbohydrates (that's less than 50g per day), says Clark. For comparison's sake, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that 45 to 65 percent of your daily calories come from carbs—so you're looking it a pretty significant carb depletion.

With such a strict macronutrient breakdown, what you eat matters—and so does what you drink. Why? A lot of drinks contain carbs and sugars, and it's not just the obvious culprits. "Carbs are stored with water, so when they're depleted from your diet, there's a loss of total body water," says Clark. "Plus, ketosis increases nitrogen production and urine output, which can lead to dehydration if not carefully managed."

Obviously, hydration is always crucial, but trying to figure out what drinks qualify as keto-friendly drinks can be tough. Here's your go-to guide for keto drinks that are more interesting than glass after glass (after glass) of water.