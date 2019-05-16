After a few weeks or months of indulgence, it's nice to have the option of enjoying a non-alcoholic drink as a way to hit the reset button without forgoing the fun. Plus, there are some serious benefits to giving up alcohol and sipping on the best mocktail recipes (or these canned, alcohol-free drinks) instead.

"Overdoing it on alcohol can negatively affect your sleep, exercise habits, and diet," says Ashley Koff, R.D.N. "So it's not a bad idea to occasionally take a break to get back on track toward your health goals. You may even gain clearer skin and more energy, as well as lose a few pounds."

This batch of best mocktail recipes will keep you happy — especially the ones made with new, booze-free distillates on the market. A few of the mocktails below contain Seedlip (non-alcoholic spirits) and Kin Euphorics (an herby, adaptogen-packed beverage), which add complexity to your drink, says Lorelei Bandrovschi, of Listen Bar in New York City, which is totally alcohol-free.

Try these best mocktail recipes straight — or, of course, you can always add the alcohol back in, when you're ready. (Here are some tips to help you wean off if you want to do a full "dry" period.)