When the weather outside is frightful and your fire inside isn’t so delightful — but rather, a sad 12-hour-long YouTube video of a stranger’s crackling fireplace — you’re going to need something else to keep you warm.

The fix: Hot chocolate bombs, which have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram this chilly season. Filled with rich hot cocoa mix and chewy mini marshmallows, these chocolate orbs not only pack the same punch of sweetness as a standard cup of hot cocoa, but they also create an ~experience~. With these bad boys, you won’t mindlessly swirl a packet of hot chocolate mix into a cup of hot milk. Instead, you’ll place the bomb at the bottom of your empty mug, pour your steamy liquid right on top, and watch it burst open, revealing the toothsome mix and fixings inside. Drooling yet?

If that’s the case, you’ll want to make a batch of hot chocolate bombs ASAP, and luckily, it’s pretty easy to do. Just follow these simple instructions, or watch the video below for a visual reference, and you’ll be on your way to drinking a chocolatey explosion in no time. P.S., if you’re culinarily challenged, don’t worry, you can buy pre-made hot chocolate bombs on Etsy (Buy It, $6, etsy.com) and at Target (Buy It, $4, target.com). (Left with way too much hot cocoa mix? Whip up this face mask.)

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Makes: 4 2-inch hot chocolate bombs

Ingredients:

Directions