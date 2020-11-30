Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Blowing Up the Internet — Here’s How to Make Them
Spice up your soul-warming winter beverage — and your Instagram Stories — with these viral exploding hot chocolate bombs.
When the weather outside is frightful and your fire inside isn’t so delightful — but rather, a sad 12-hour-long YouTube video of a stranger’s crackling fireplace — you’re going to need something else to keep you warm.
The fix: Hot chocolate bombs, which have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram this chilly season. Filled with rich hot cocoa mix and chewy mini marshmallows, these chocolate orbs not only pack the same punch of sweetness as a standard cup of hot cocoa, but they also create an ~experience~. With these bad boys, you won’t mindlessly swirl a packet of hot chocolate mix into a cup of hot milk. Instead, you’ll place the bomb at the bottom of your empty mug, pour your steamy liquid right on top, and watch it burst open, revealing the toothsome mix and fixings inside. Drooling yet?
If that’s the case, you’ll want to make a batch of hot chocolate bombs ASAP, and luckily, it’s pretty easy to do. Just follow these simple instructions, or watch the video below for a visual reference, and you’ll be on your way to drinking a chocolatey explosion in no time. P.S., if you’re culinarily challenged, don’t worry, you can buy pre-made hot chocolate bombs on Etsy (Buy It, $6, etsy.com) and at Target (Buy It, $4, target.com). (Left with way too much hot cocoa mix? Whip up this face mask.)
Hot Chocolate Bombs
Special equipment: 1-inch-deep hemisphere silicone baking mold (Buy It, $8, amazon.com)
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Makes: 4 2-inch hot chocolate bombs
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup dark or milk chocolate chips (Buy It, $5, amazon.com)
- 8 tablespoons hot chocolate mix (Buy It, $18, amazon.com)
- 1/3 cup mini marshmallows (Buy It, $15, amazon.com)
- Melted white chocolate, sprinkles, coconut, or cocoa powder for decoration (optional)
- 32 ounces warm milk
Directions
- Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat until melted completely, stirring every 15 seconds.
- Using a silicone basting brush or a spoon, spread melted chocolate into a thin, even layer in 8 hemisphere silicone molds. Place in freezer and chill until firm.
- Remove molds from freezer and carefully remove the chocolate shells from each mold. Place chocolate shells on a baking sheet. Fill half of the chocolate shells with 2 tablespoons each of hot chocolate mix. Sprinkle mini marshmallows on top of mix.
- Warm a skillet on low heat. Once heated, place the empty chocolate shells flat-side down on pan until slightly melted along edge, about 10 seconds.
- Remove empty chocolate shells from heat and immediately press the melted edge of the empty shell against the edge of the filled shell. Firmly hold in place until solidified.
- Drizzle with melted white chocolate and top with sprinkles, coconut, or cocoa powder for decoration, if desired. Store in fridge until ready for use.
- To use, place hot chocolate bomb in mug and pour 8 ounces warmed milk directly on top of bomb. Stir and enjoy.
