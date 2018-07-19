Let's face it: Ordering out on the keto diet (even for something as simple as coffee) can be more than challenging. Is that really low-carb? How about sugar-free? Where exactly does the chocolate flavor come from? And, yes, this even includes popular fast-food places like Starbucks, where the overwhelming number of drink and food options on the menu can make ordering complicated.

Luckily, Instagram has become the go-to resource for dieters in search of keto Starbucks drinks. Users of the social platform are sharing their secret keto-approved orders under the #ketostarbucks hashtag. Here, experts share the keto-friendly Starbucks drinks and food options you should keep in mind so you can get your caffeine fix without jeopardizing your ketosis. (Then peep these other keto-friendly drinks that'll keep you in ketosis when you're not at the 'bucks.)