These Modern Japanese Cocktails Will Mentally Transport You Across the Globe

"Modern Japanese cocktails are an experience, encompassing fresh, in-season ingredients, well-crafted spirits, technique, and omotenashi ["hospitality"], which means making guests feel happy, comfortable, and at ease," says Julia Momosé , the creative director of the bar Kumiko in Chicago and a co-author, with Emma Janzen, of The Way of the Cocktail, due in October.

Here, Momosé, who specializes in creating blends through the lens of her Japanese heritage, shares three Japanese cocktails that are perfect for autumn. "The Kyohō Sour and the TSC contain some of the incredible seasonal ingredients in Japan that take you from late summer into fall," she says. "And the low-alcohol Hishimochi is inspired by the traditional Japanese dessert [Hishi Mochi]— the three layers stand for security, purity, and health and long life." (P.S. these Japanese cocktails pair perfectly with this soba noodle recipe.)