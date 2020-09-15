Pepsi Is Rolling Out a New Drink to Relieve Stress and Help You Sleep
Dubbed Driftwell, the new beverage will hit stores in early 2021.
PepsiCo's multi-billion dollar business all started with a caffeinated drink that's now become a household name: Pepsi. But the food corp is exploring uncharted territory with a new beverage that's not about energizing, but rather promoting relaxation and sleep.
Dubbed Driftwell, the noncaffeinated "enhanced water beverage" aims to help you de-stress and relax before bed.
Among Driftwell's snooze-friendly ingredients is L-theanine, a natural supplement touted for helping with stress and anxiety. "It's an amino acid (amino acids are the building blocks of protein) that helps the transmission of neurotransmitters to elevate levels of dopamine and serotonin in the brain, the 'feel-good' chemicals," Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told us. "L-theanine is found naturally in green and black tea, as well as mushrooms."
L-theanine is most commonly taken as a supplement, explained Weinandy, with a suggested dose of 200mg a day — the same amount of L-theanine in Driftwell, CNBC reports. (Related: Are Dietary Supplements Really Safe?)
Flavored with blackberry and lavender, Driftwell also contains 10 percent of the recommended daily value of magnesium, a mineral that's believed to help reduce symptoms of anxiety and improve sleep quality. Commonly found in foods like leafy greens, legumes, and dark chocolate, magnesium may also help play a role in your body's nerve functionality, energy production, and bone development, Niket Sonpal, M.D., a New York-based internist and gastroenterologist, previously told Shape. (Melatonin is another supplement that might help you sleep better.)
Of course, sleep aid drinks aren't exactly a new concept. Som Sleep (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), for instance, launched in 2018 and has since become a huge hit among athletes and regular folks alike. (More here: These Sleep-Inducing Drinks Are Like Zzz's In a Bottle)
With the tagline "sip into relaxation," Driftwell will be available online starting in December, and the full in-store rollout is slated for early 2021. A 10-pack of the 7.5-ounce mini-cans is expected to set you back $18, according to Fast Company.
Can't wait for Driftwell's official launch? Consider snagging a supplement with similar stress-relieving ingredients in the meantime. Some popular magnesium supplements include Natural Vitality Calm (Buy It, $23, amazon.com) and Doctor's Best High Absorption Magnesium (Buy It, $14, amazon.com). L-Theanine supplements from brands such as Nature's Trove (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) are also easy to come by.
If supplements and sleep drinks aren't your cups of tea (literally), find out how to eat for better sleep instead.
