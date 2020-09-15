Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pepsi Is Rolling Out a New Drink to Relieve Stress and Help You Sleep

PepsiCo's multi-billion dollar business all started with a caffeinated drink that's now become a household name: Pepsi. But the food corp is exploring uncharted territory with a new beverage that's not about energizing, but rather promoting relaxation and sleep.

Dubbed Driftwell, the noncaffeinated "enhanced water beverage" aims to help you de-stress and relax before bed.

Among Driftwell's snooze-friendly ingredients is L-theanine, a natural supplement touted for helping with stress and anxiety. "It's an amino acid (amino acids are the building blocks of protein) that helps the transmission of neurotransmitters to elevate levels of dopamine and serotonin in the brain, the 'feel-good' chemicals," Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told us. "L-theanine is found naturally in green and black tea, as well as mushrooms."

L-theanine is most commonly taken as a supplement, explained Weinandy, with a suggested dose of 200mg a day — the same amount of L-theanine in Driftwell, CNBC reports. (Related: Are Dietary Supplements Really Safe?)

With the tagline "sip into relaxation," Driftwell will be available online starting in December, and the full in-store rollout is slated for early 2021. A 10-pack of the 7.5-ounce mini-cans is expected to set you back $18, according to Fast Company.