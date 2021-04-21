This Healthy Soda Brand Just Released Low-Sugar Versions of Classic Flavors

The sodas further boost gut health with the help of agave inulin, a prebiotic that amps the drinks' fiber content up to 2 grams per 12-ounce can. If you can't remember your high school health class, fiber — a part of plant foods that your body can't digest or absorb — can help you feel full faster, keep your number twos regular, maintain bowel health, and more, according to the Mayo Clinic. Since women should aim to score 28 grams of fiber daily, per the USDA, drinking a Poppi Classic soda can help you get one step closer to hitting that goal, says Rifkin. Just know that if you're not used to eating a lot of fiber, you'll want to slowly add Poppi into your diet to prevent any potential GI discomfort, suggests Rifkin. (Related: Fresh Ways to Sneak More Fiber Into Your Diet)