Shay Mitchell Says You'll Love This Black Tea If You Have a Major Sweet Tooth

Sweet treats definitely have their time and place, but if it's close to bedtime and you want something tasty without a sugar rush keeping you up all night, Mitchell's go-to tea is a great choice. Not only is this herbal blend packed with flavor (seriously: notes of cinnamon and orange, along with rosehip, lemongrass, peppermint, chamomile, anise seed, and ginger lend to its sweet and spicy name), it's naturally sugar-free and free of artificial flavors, so there's no sugar hangover happening here. And since you can prepare it either as a warm cuppa or as an iced tea, that means you can drink it year-round as a swap for your go-to latte habit if you'd like.