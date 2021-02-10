Shay Mitchell Says You'll Love This Black Tea If You Have a Major Sweet Tooth

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Shay Mitchell spilled the tea. OK, maybe not literally, but she did dish on the herbal black tea she drinks "every single night," sharing that it's the perfect pick for those of us who have a bit of a sweet tooth. (So, all of us?)
Mitchell said she's loving Good Earth's Sweet & Spicy Herbal & Black Tea (Buy It, $18 for 18 tea bags, amazon.com), and she's singing the praises of this flavorful blend for anyone who loves a sweet treat but wants to keep their sugar intake in check.
"This is not an ad — it's literally just the tea that I drink every single night," she told her followers in an Instagram Story. "If you guys are trying to kick a sugar habit, this tastes like it has sugar in it, but it doesn't. And that's the tea." (Related: Shay Mitchell Shared Her 5 Health and Fitness Goals for 2021)
Sweet treats definitely have their time and place, but if it's close to bedtime and you want something tasty without a sugar rush keeping you up all night, Mitchell's go-to tea is a great choice. Not only is this herbal blend packed with flavor (seriously: notes of cinnamon and orange, along with rosehip, lemongrass, peppermint, chamomile, anise seed, and ginger lend to its sweet and spicy name), it's naturally sugar-free and free of artificial flavors, so there's no sugar hangover happening here. And since you can prepare it either as a warm cuppa or as an iced tea, that means you can drink it year-round as a swap for your go-to latte habit if you'd like. (Related: Ashley Graham Drinks This Supplement Every Night to Help Her Fall Asleep)
The blend's sweet and spicy flavors aren't just tasty to sip on, though. Peppermint and ginger root, for example, are both known to help with stomach issues like indigestion and nausea. The anti-inflammatory effects of ginger have also been associated with reduced joint pain in people with arthritis (ditto for rosehip and cinnamon). And, as you probably already know, there are few better elixirs to help lower stress levels and prepare you for a sound night's sleep than good ol' chamomile. (Related: 12 Healthy Spices and Herbs You Need In Your Kitchen)
So if you're on the hunt for something sweet sans the sugary rollercoaster, take a cue from Mitchell and the nearly 5,500 five-star reviewers who love sipping Good Earth's Sweet & Spicy Herbal & Black Tea just as much as she does.