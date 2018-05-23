Don't waste your money on the boxed version when you can make this oat milk recipe in three simple steps.

Move over, soy milk. See ya later, almond milk. Oat milk is the latest and greatest non-dairy milk to hit health food stores and local cafés. With a naturally creamy taste, tons of calcium, and more protein and fiber than its nut-based cousins, it's no surprise that oat milk is soaring in popularity.

But jumping on the new food trends usually comes with a hefty price tag. Opting for oat milk in your latte can easily cost you an extra 75 cents or more each time, which can quickly add to an already high daily coffee spending habit. (You know what would be a delicious way to use your own oat milk? To make this homemade matcha latte that's just as good as the coffee shop version.)

Luckily, this oat milk recipe is actually incredibly simple to follow at home with just two ingredients-oats and water. Just follow this easy tutorial to make oat milk from scratch.

Step-By-Step Guide to Make Homemade Oat Milk

Ingredients

1 cup steel-cut oats

2 cups water

1-2 tablespoons pure maple syrup (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (optional)

Directions

1. Soak the oats.

oat-milk-1.jpg Photo: Natalie Rizzo

Combine steel-cut oats and water in a jar with a lid. Soak overnight. (Note: If you use traditional old-fashioned oats, you can soak them for as little as 20 minutes or as long as overnight.)

2. Blend the soaked oats.

oat-milk-2.jpg Photo: Natalie Rizzo

Place the soaked oats and water in a high-powered blender. Add maple syrup and vanilla extract to the blender as well, if using. Blend until smooth. Pro tip: Finely blending the mixture *really matters*-the smoother, the better.

3. Strain the blended oats.

oat-milk-3.jpg Photo: Natalie Rizzo

Over a large bowl, pour the blended oat mixture through a mesh strainer. (You can also use cheesecloth or even pantyhose as a strainer.) The liquid oat milk will end up in the bowl, and the thick oats should stay in the strainer. You may need to use a spatula to push the liquid through. If necessary, blend the thick oat mixture again and strain until you've extracted all the liquid.

oat-milk-4.jpg Photo: Natalie Rizzo