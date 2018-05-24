Bubbly SpikedSeltzer is made from purified water, cold-pressed fruit, and zero artificial ingredients—with six percent ABV and only 140 calories per bottle. Take your pick of their fruity, gluten-free flavors: Prickly Pear, Ventura Lemon, Cape Cod Cranberry, Valencia Orange, West Indies Lime and Indian River Grapefruit. Can't decide? No worries: You can get these cans in a variety 24-pack.

(Plus, you can swap it in for regular seltzer in one of these healthy cocktail mixer recipes.)