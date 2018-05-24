Healthy Canned Wines, Cocktails, and Spiked Seltzers to Bring Everywhere This Summer
Ruza Canned Rosé
Ruza by Winc wraps your fave warm-weather booze (rosé, obv) up in an Instagram-able can for easy toting to the beach or park (where glass is often a no-go). This Cali 2018 rosé is filled with notes of raspberry, cherry, and strawberry that makes it a super refreshing pick for hot summer days. Now you can indeed rosé all day—no bottle opener needed.
José Cuervo's Sparkling Margaritas
Even if you're a fan of straight-up José, these new ready-to-drink Sparkling Margaritas will seriously hit the spot. Available in Classic Lime, Strawberry Lime Margarita, and Sparkling Paloma (which the #ShapeSquad specifically taste-tested and approved), you can grab a four-pack to tote to the beach for a tropical treat, no messy mixing needed.
Truly Spiked & Sparkling Water
Looking for a really light way to get your buzz on? Truly Spiked & Sparkling offers spiked sparkling water that contains only five percent alcohol by volume (ABV), 100 calories, and 2 grams of carbs per serving. You can grab them in Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, or Pomegranate flavor—all created without artificial flavors or sweeteners. No worries if you're headed to a glass-free zone like a beach or park; they officially offer the same great flavors in 12-oz cans too.
West + Wilder Canned Wines
If you need something you can confidently serve to wine snobs, consider West + Wilder, which labels itself as "a great bottle of wine that happens to come in a can." The company's selection includes a crisp white blend and a sparkling rosé with strawberries soaked in rose water, yellow plums, and watermelon rind.
Great Oregon Wine Company
Pack a taste of the Pacific Northwest in your next picnic with these adorable canned wines from the Great Oregon Wine Company. From pinot grigio to pinot noir and rosé, they have every wine taste covered—and a four-pack will only run you about $11.
Ramona Grapefruit Wine Cooler
Ramona—a wine cooler made with sparkling organic Sicilian wine and natural grapefruit flavors—was created as an alter-ego to ~fancy~ wine and restaurant culture, and as a high-quality alternative for "beer moments." Stock up on a four-pack at one of these retailers or online, and never get stuck with a warm Bud Light again.
The Drop Rosé
You now have the ultimate way to #roséallday: The Drop's rosé is packaged in edgy cans with a crisp taste to match. (They promise, "this is not your aunt's pink zin.") Snag a four-pack of the 100 percent California dry rosé (or their newer releases, the Cali White or Cali Red blends), and pop the top to enjoy anywhere and everywhere—no corkscrew required.
Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer
Lighten up your happy hour pick to the absolute highest level with a spiked sparkling seltzer made with natural fruit flavors and zero artificial sweeteners. These new bubbly Smirnoff cans roll in at just 90 calories, so you can have two for the "price" of one sugary cocktail. (You need to try the drool-worthy new raspberry rose flavor.)
Nomadica Canned Wines
Think of Nomadica as the Brooklyn of the canned wine crowd; the brand uses the "can as their canvas," decorating their five varietals of craft wine with limited-edition designs from artists. (You just can't resist the urge to 'gram the cans—no matter un-basic yoU're trying to be.) Placing an order online is a bit pricey (a six-pack of 8.5-oz cans will run you about $50), but you can sip knowing that your cash is supporting a female-led company.
Barefoot Refresh Spritzers
If you're less about the pink and more about the Pinot, try Barefoot Refresh Spritzers instead. The easy-travel cans come in Crisp White and Summer Red and have six and half percent ABV—making them great to sip solo, poured over ice, or as a mixer for a sparkling cocktail. P.S. If you don't need the convenience of a can (or just want a whole bunch of spritzer to yourself), they're also available in full-size bottles. (Or go the DIY route and make your own summer spritzer.)
Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer
Maybe you want to add an extra spike your Moscow Mule or want a bottled option instead of a regular brew. Either way, Crabbie's Ginger Beer is the spicy, alcoholic answer when you're craving a refreshing, ginger drink without the fuss. Try their classic Ginger, Spiced Orange, or Scottish Raspberry. (Also try it in these healthy Moscow mule variations.)
SpikedSeltzer
Bubbly SpikedSeltzer is made from purified water, cold-pressed fruit, and zero artificial ingredients—with six percent ABV and only 140 calories per bottle. Take your pick of their fruity, gluten-free flavors: Prickly Pear, Ventura Lemon, Cape Cod Cranberry, Valencia Orange, West Indies Lime and Indian River Grapefruit. Can't decide? No worries: You can get these cans in a variety 24-pack.
(Plus, you can swap it in for regular seltzer in one of these healthy cocktail mixer recipes.)
Mighty Swell Spritzer Co. Spritzers
In a mission to "never settle for average and artificial," Austin-based Mighty Swell Spritzer Co. has ditched artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, sodium benzoate, and food dyes to create their canned spritzers that clock in at just 120 calories and 4 grams of sugar. Try a sip of their cherry lime, grapefruit, peach, or watermelon mint flavors, and you won't miss the additives one bit. (Thank goodness, because we have the truth about high-fructose corn syrup, and it's not pretty.)
Bandit Wines
Adventure-ready Bandit Wines are the ideal to-go option for a true wino; you don't have the spill factor of an open can or bottle (you can re-seal these eco-smart, recyclable boxes) and there are no additives or mixers getting in the way of you and your wine. Try their Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Rosé, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Wine Blend, or award-winning Chardonnay, all made from premium California grapes. (If anyone asks questions, just list off wine's health benefits.)
BABE Wine
From the creators of the infamous "White Girl Rosé" come ready-to-pop cans of BABE Wine with bubbles. Along with classic Rosé, the on-the-go drinks are available in Pinot Grigio and a red blend of Syrah and Cabernet. Grab a 4-pack online for $14, or stock up on a 24-can pack for just $84—because you know you'll drink all of it in about 5 mins.
Slow & Low: Rock & Rye
Looking for a beverage with more punch than malt liquor or wine? Why not go for whiskey—Slow & Low 84-proof whiskey cocktail, to be exact. These mini 100ml cans are the perfect size to make sure you aren't over-served, and pack all the flavor of the signature Slow & Low spirit, including raw local honey from Pennsylvania, air-dried navel oranges, Angostura-style cocktail bitters, and a pinch of rock candy. (Yeah, dark liquor might give you a worse hangover, but with a spirit this strong, you'll only need one.)
Stella Rosa Singles
Want the convenience of canned wine but with a little less hangover and a look that's a little ~classier~? Enter Stella Rosa's single wine cocktails, which come in mini bottle-shaped 8.5-oz aluminum containers. These low-alcohol wine cocktails come in Stella Rosa's two signature flavors—Black and Platinum. Bonus: the 4-pack comes with 25 percent more than a regular bottle of wine, so you get more bang for your buck. (Looking for more low-alcohol options? Try these healthy low-ABV cocktails.)
Half-Seas Canned Cocktails
Want something bubbly without the hassle of a cork or glass bottle? Grab a ready-to-drink sparkling Half-Seas daiquiri, Paloma, or bramble from distributors in Arizona, Californa, Nevada, or Washington, or snag a case of each online.
Wine Society Canned Wine
Grab an Instagram-able can of Wine Society's California-grown Tempt (a blend of Syrah, Petite Syrah and Petite Verdot), Chance (a blend of Zinfandel, Syrah and Barbera), or Fate (a blend of Albarino and Chardonnay) and your summer picnics in the park will be oh-so chic. Make a one-time case purchase or subscribe to a monthly delivery to make sure you never, ever run low on the good stuff.
AVA Grace Canned Pinot Grigio & Rosé
These ultra-chic cans of California rosé and pinot grigio make portable wine classy AF. The same art deco prints that wrap AVA Grace Vineyards' full bottles also cover the cans—snag both at your local liquor store, and your picnic/beach day/pool party is almost too Instagrammable.
White Claw Hard Seltzer
A 12-oz can of White Claw hard seltzer clocks in at just 100 calories and two grams of sugar—which is a bargain when it comes to mixed drinks. The four flavors—black cherry, ruby grapefruit, natural lime, and raspberry—contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, colors or preservatives, and are sweetened with real fruit juice and cane sugar. Use the locator on their website to see where you can stock up.
Cascadian Outfitters Canned Wines
Drinking a can of wine in your kitchen after a tough day is great and all, but Cascadian Outfitter's canned wines are inspired by outdoor adventures. The company offers a Chardonnay, rosé, and red blend, all made from fruit from the Columbia Valley in Washington. Cracking open a can will feel super appropriate on your next fishing trip, hike, or sail.
Franzia Little Franz Wine
They don't technically come in a can, but Franz's cute mini wine boxes are every bit as portable and budget-friendly as canned wines. You can try one of four varieties–a Chardonnay, a Pinto Grigio/Colombard, a crisp white, and a rosé–and each mini box contains the equivalent of three glasses.