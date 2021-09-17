This 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Tastes Like an Actual Slice of Pie

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everyone loves to hate on pumpkin spice-flavored beverages, but it's time you face the facts: These orange-tinted, cinnamony sips spread joy every autumn and, despite the "basic" label, can taste really good.

So this season, leave your preconceptions at the door and try whipping up this mouth-watering pumpkin spice smoothie, created by Kim Rose, R.D.N., an in-house registered dietitian at Splendid Spoon. Whether you're team PSL or have always been a hater, this pie-like beverage will plant you firmly in the pro-pumpkin camp.

Thanks to the pumpkin smoothie's simplicity, you also have countless options to jazz it up as your tastebuds see fit. To give the drink a stronger kick of those warming spices, add a dash or two of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, or cloves into the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Sneak in some veg by adding a little bit of zucchini, spinach, or cauliflower, or boost the protein content by adding your favorite vanilla or unflavored protein powder. Better yet, top off the blend with a swirl of whipped cream, a sprinkling of crushed graham crackers, and a drizzle of melted chocolate for a luxuriously sweet drink. It's the smoothie-milkshake mash-up you didn't know you needed this season.

But as you've likely learned from past years, canned pumpkin starts flying off supermarket shelves when the first leaf drops. So if you plan on whipping up a pumpkin smoothie at any point this autumn, do yourself a favor and stock up now on enough ingredients to make the delicious concoction all season long. Trust, it's worth the pantry space. (Next up: These Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffins Are the Perfectly Sized Snack)

3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Makes: 1 smoothie

Total time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

1 handful of ice cubes

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup pumpkin spice almond milk creamer, such as Silk's (Buy It, $4, target.com) or Califia Farm's (Buy It, $5, target.com)

1/4 cup pumpkin puree, such as Libby's (Buy It, $2, target.com)

Directions: