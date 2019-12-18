Healthy Recipes

Find delicious and healthy dinner, lunch and breakfast recipes, plus snacks and desserts you’ll crave. Choose from a bunch of easy recipes including chicken dishes, salads, soups, vegetarian meals, bowls, and more.

Most Recent

This Roasted Romanesco Recipe Brings the Overlooked Veggie to Life

This Roasted Romanesco Recipe Brings the Overlooked Veggie to Life

When you can't eat one more head of cauliflower, turn to this roasted romanesco recipe to create a hearty side dish or plant-based main.
This 7-Ingredient Peanut Butter Bread Is So Much Easier Than Attempting Sourdough

This 7-Ingredient Peanut Butter Bread Is So Much Easier Than Attempting Sourdough

You probably already have everything you need to make this peanut butter bread.
These Crispy Truffle Fries Make the Best Game Day Snack

These Crispy Truffle Fries Make the Best Game Day Snack

Skip the frozen French fries and the soggy takeout options from the diner down the street. This truffle fries recipe will satisfy all your cravings for a crunch.
This Museum Wants to Feature Your Family Recipes In an Upcoming Exhibit

This Museum Wants to Feature Your Family Recipes In an Upcoming Exhibit

The online project will also feature nine chefs and artists sharing how they utilize their kitchen tables in their daily lives.
These Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Deserve a Spot In Your Holiday Cookie Exchange

These Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Deserve a Spot In Your Holiday Cookie Exchange

Move over, gingerbread. These vegan, gluten-free cookies are going to be the star treat of the holiday season.
This 6-Ingredient Chickpea Soup Will Convince You to Skip Canned Versions for Good

This 6-Ingredient Chickpea Soup Will Convince You to Skip Canned Versions for Good

Chicken noodle has nothing on this chickpea soup.

More Healthy Recipes

The 5-Ingredient Almond Butter Cookies You'll Want to Make Again and Again

The 5-Ingredient Almond Butter Cookies You'll Want to Make Again and Again

This easy recipe for almond butter oatmeal cookies might be short on ingredients, but it's big on salty, sweet flavor.
These Keto Shake Recipes Taste Like Legit Milkshakes

These Keto Shake Recipes Taste Like Legit Milkshakes

You Can Make These Vegan Holiday Cookies with Just 5 Ingredients

You Can Make These Vegan Holiday Cookies with Just 5 Ingredients

You Need to Try Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

You Need to Try Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

Innovative Thanksgiving Vegetable Side Dishes That Will Excite Your Tastebuds

Innovative Thanksgiving Vegetable Side Dishes That Will Excite Your Tastebuds

You Can Make This Easy Thanksgiving Meal with Minimal Ingredients

You Can Make This Easy Thanksgiving Meal with Minimal Ingredients

These Dinner Recipes Bring Out the Best of Fall Vegetables

All Healthy Recipes

3-Ingredient Sweet and Salty Chocolate Bark Recipe

3-Ingredient Sweet and Salty Chocolate Bark Recipe

This Copycat Kodiak Pancake Mix Is Just As Delicious As the Real Deal

This Copycat Kodiak Pancake Mix Is Just As Delicious As the Real Deal

These 3-Ingredient Almond Oat Energy Bites Are Almost Too Easy to Make

These 3-Ingredient Almond Oat Energy Bites Are Almost Too Easy to Make

This Skillet Shrimp Dinner Will Use Up the Vinegar Sitting in Your Pantry

This Skillet Shrimp Dinner Will Use Up the Vinegar Sitting in Your Pantry

These 4-Ingredient, No-Bake Nut Bars from Trader Joe's Taste Just Like a Peanut Butter Cup

These 4-Ingredient, No-Bake Nut Bars from Trader Joe's Taste Just Like a Peanut Butter Cup

9 Dessert Pizza Recipes for a Sweet Ending to Any Meal

9 Dessert Pizza Recipes for a Sweet Ending to Any Meal

How to Make Seitan at Home

How to Make Seitan at Home

This Vegetable Stew Will Help You Make the Most of Your Farmers’ Market Haul

This Vegetable Stew Will Help You Make the Most of Your Farmers’ Market Haul

Make This Blueberries & Cream No-Churn Ice Cream When It's Too Hot to Function

Make This Blueberries & Cream No-Churn Ice Cream When It's Too Hot to Function

These Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Waffles Are Truly Ingenious

These Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Waffles Are Truly Ingenious

"Queer Eye" Chef Antoni Porowski Shares His Sweet and Savory Twist On Bruschetta

"Queer Eye" Chef Antoni Porowski Shares His Sweet and Savory Twist On Bruschetta

The Cheesy Chaffles Recipe You'll Want to Make Every Damn Day

The Cheesy Chaffles Recipe You'll Want to Make Every Damn Day

This 3-Ingredient Healthy Breakfast Cookie Recipe Is a Dessert Lover's Dream

This 3-Ingredient Healthy Breakfast Cookie Recipe Is a Dessert Lover's Dream

These Plant-Based Dips Are Just As Binge-Worthy As Queso

These Plant-Based Dips Are Just As Binge-Worthy As Queso

This Gluten-Free Banana Bread Recipe Is So Easy You Can't Mess It Up

This Gluten-Free Banana Bread Recipe Is So Easy You Can't Mess It Up

This Baked Flounder Recipe Proves Chicken Isn’t the Only Easy Weeknight Dinner

This Baked Flounder Recipe Proves Chicken Isn’t the Only Easy Weeknight Dinner

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with This Healthy, Vegan Banana Bread Recipe

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with This Healthy, Vegan Banana Bread Recipe

You Can Make These Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Just 5 Ingredients

You Can Make These Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Just 5 Ingredients

This 4-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bread Doesn't Need Flour, Yeast, Or Sugar

This 4-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bread Doesn't Need Flour, Yeast, Or Sugar

This Healthy French Toast Recipe from a Celebrity Nutritionist Will Make Your Morning

This Healthy French Toast Recipe from a Celebrity Nutritionist Will Make Your Morning

This Oatmeal Pancake Recipe Calls for Just a Few Pantry Staples

This Oatmeal Pancake Recipe Calls for Just a Few Pantry Staples

The Secret Ingredients Meghan Markle Uses In Her Homemade Banana Bread

The Secret Ingredients Meghan Markle Uses In Her Homemade Banana Bread

Canned Tuna Recipes for Deliciously Simple Pantry Meals

Canned Tuna Recipes for Deliciously Simple Pantry Meals

The Best Sourdough Bread Recipe for Beginners

The Best Sourdough Bread Recipe for Beginners

This Avocado Tartine Is About to Become Your Sunday Brunch Staple

This Avocado Tartine Is About to Become Your Sunday Brunch Staple

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com