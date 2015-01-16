Ingredients:

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

2 scoops almond meal

4 egg whites or 1/2 cup of egg substitute

1/2 cup of water

3 tsp Stevia

1/4 cup of cacao chips (dark chocolate or raw cacao preferred)

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients together until batter is formed (it may be thicker than what you are used to).

2. Pour batter onto heated nonstick pan to form pancakes.

3. Flip pancakes after the bottom bubbles, and remove promptly when each side is cooked.

Makes about 7 pancakes.

Source:

Leah Kaufman,

M.S., R.D., C.D.N.