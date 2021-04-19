What these sweet treats lack in ingredients, they make up for with an impressive lineup of nutrients (protein, fiber, healthy fats) in every creamy, PB-packed bite.

Let's be honest: Cookie Monster isn't the only one whose brain is constantly saying, "me want cookie." And while for the Sesame Street-er, a cookie seems to magically appear, scoring a freshly-baked cookie isn't necessarily as easy for the average Joe — that is, however, until now. This two-ingredient peanut butter cookie recipe makes whipping up a batch on a whim as easy as life on a children's program (or at least close to it).

You only need one bowl, one baking sheet, and two ingredients — no mixer or fancy equipment required. And the same is true for all the usual mess-making baking ingredients, such as flour, baking soda and powder, brown sugar, butter, and eggs. Leave 'em in the fridge or pantry and pick up a container of peanut butter — no surprise, the star ingredient of these cookies — instead.

Not that you need any more convincing to be a fan of the nutty spread, but the benefits of PB are sure to sell you even further. Boasting bone-strengthening nutrients such as magnesium and phosphorous, peanut butter's also packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, all of which deliver that sweet sense of satiety. But not all peanut butters are created equal. To really reap the spread's potential perks, opt for minimally processed varieties that have little-to-no added sugars or oils (i.e. palm and vegetable oils). Best-case scenario? The ingredient list simply reads: peanuts (and maybe salt).

And need not forget about ingredient number two: coconut sugar. Somewhat similar to brown sugar in taste, coconut sugar is technically better than table sugar in that it's richer in nutrients such as zinc and potassium (vs. just being "empty calories"). At the end of the day, however, it's still sugar, so best to consume in moderation — which is exactly what you'd be doing when you have just one of these cookies for dessert. (Related: Healthy Baking Hacks to Make Every Treat Good-for-You Too)

Vegan, flourless, and free of refined sugars, these two-ingredient peanut butter cookies are as simple as baked goods get, making them a great option for a last-minute cookie swap or spur-of-the-moment treat. Not in a rush? You can also take the recipe up a notch by experimenting with your own mix-ins or trying these equally-as-easy variations:

Make them chocolatey: Add in 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips to satisfy those chocolate cravings.

Pump up the protein: Mix in 30 grams of your favorite protein powder. (May I suggest one of these top-notch unflavored options?)

Give them a hint of spice: Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of cinnamon into the batter.

2-Ingredient-Peanut-Butter-Cookie-Recipe-gif Credit: Courtesy of Nicole Crane

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes: 12 cookies

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup salted peanut butter

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoon coconut sugar

Directions:

Place the peanut butter and coconut sugar in a bowl and stir vigorously for 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon out the batter into 12 balls and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 12-15 minutes, just until cookies are mostly firm to the touch and lightly browned on the bottom. Allow cookies to cool completely before using a spatula to transfer to a wire rack, plate, or container. Enjoy!