Forget breakfast norms—cookies should be an all-day affair. Sitting down to a fresh batch of cookies in the morning often beats making an omelet or waffle. So what if it's an unconventional move?

There are plenty of routes you can take when making cookies at breakfast. Maybe you get in on the TikTok cookie cereal trend by baking mini cookies then drenching them in milk. Or perhaps protein-packed edible cookie dough is more your speed. If you're partial to easy cookie recipes with few ingredients, definitely add this breakfast cookie recipe from Marisa Moore, RDN, LD, culinary and integrative dietitian, to your to-bake list. (Related: You Can Make These Oatmeal Protein Cookies In 20 Minutes Flat)

At first glance, they might look like the result of a typical oatmeal cookie recipe. But Moore's take on the cookies only requires three ingredients and under five minutes of prep time. To make them, you'll just mash up some ripe bananas and combine them with old-fashioned oats and natural peanut butter, form the dough into cookies, and toss them in the oven. Texture-wise, they're on the chewier side. (FYI: These healthy peanut butter chocolate chip cookies only call for five ingredients.)

They might taste like the product of a desserty homemade cookie recipe, but they're not too shabby in the nutrition department, notes Moore. "These three-ingredient cookies are sweetened solely with overripe bananas so there's no need for added sugar," she explains. "Packed with protein and good fats, the peanut butter lends nutty flavor and a satisfaction factor. And the oats are a source of beta-glucan, the soluble fiber shown to help reduce blood cholesterol." (Related: These Pumpkin Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies Taste Just Like Dessert)

As-is, this simple cookie recipe is practically as easy as pouring yourself some cereal. But it's easily customizable if you're feeling add-ins. Turning it into an oatmeal raisin cookie recipe is the obvious route, but the possibilities are endless. "I love adding chocolate chips and a sprinkle of flaky salt, coconut flakes, and dried blueberries or dried cranberries," shares Moore. "You can add up to 1/3 cup of any combination of mix-ins to the base recipe."