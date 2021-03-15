Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This avocado ice cream recipe may have just a few ingredients, but it's packed with healthy fats — and sweet, creamy goodness.

Get this: The typical American consumes 8 pounds of avocado each year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). But avocado isn't just for savory toast or chunky guac, as Sydney Lappe, M.S., R.D.N., a St. Louis, Missouri-based nutrition editor for bistroMD, proves with her seriously smooth avocado ice cream recipe.

Made from just four ingredients, this luscious avocado ice cream recipe packs more than one-third of an avocado into each half-cup serving. That means you're scoring nearly 4 grams of gut-friendly fiber and 8 grams of heart-healthy fats in just one bowl of the frozen dessert, according to the USDA. While the high amount of fat in the avocado ice cream may make you wonder if it's any better for you than a standard pint, know that 5.5 grams of this fat is monounsaturated. This type of fat can help lower levels of LDL cholesterol, which can clog or block arteries, according to the National Institutes of Health. (BTW, that's not the only health benefits of the buttery, green fruit — yes, avocados are fruit.)

On the same token, a serving of this avocado ice cream recipe offers 140 calories — roughly the same amount as a serving of regular vanilla. Half of those calories, though, are coming from those good-for-you fats, not added sugars or corn syrup — nutritionally void ingredients that are commonly found in the pints you'd get at the grocery store.

To ensure your avocado ice cream is nutritious and as creamy as possible, "choose avocados that are slightly ripe but firm, without much or any bruising or brown spots on the skin," suggests Lappe. And even though avocados are a fruit, they tend to lack natural sweetness most fruits offer, she explains. That's why Lappe blends frozen bananas — which add that much-needed sweetness — into her avocado ice cream. "The mix of the two gives this ice cream a smooth and creamy texture without dairy, added sugars, or other unwanted ingredients often found in traditional ice creams," she says. (From froyo to gelato, here's how to select the healthiest ice creams on the market.)

Though it will be delicious enough on its own, you can think of this avocado ice cream recipe as a base to build upon. "For a refreshing and satisfying combo, mix in a tablespoon of dark chocolate chips and a drop or two of mint extract for a chocolate mint treat," suggests Lappe. Or try one of the below bonus flavor combos.

Avocado Ice Cream Add-Ins & Flavors:

Berry Blast: Blend 1/2 cup frozen berries.

Creamsicle: Add 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice.

Hawaiian Vibes: Blend 1/2 cup fresh or canned pineapple into ice cream, then top with 1 tablespoon shredded coconut and 1 tablespoon macadamia nuts.

PSL: Blend 1/2 cup canned pumpkin, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, then top with 1 tablespoon toasted pecans.

Nutty Monkey: Blend 2 tablespoons all-natural nut butter (such as one of these RX Nut Butter Single-Serving Packets, Buy It, $12 for 10, amazon.com), then top with 1/2 fresh banana, sliced, and 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts.

Peaches and Cream: Blend in 1/2 cup fresh peaches.

What's more, you don't need any fancy equipment to tackle this avocado ice cream recipe. Any standard blender or food processor should do the job well, but depending on the model, you may need to scrape the sides a little more or prepare it in small batches. If you have leftovers, stash them in the freezer in a tightly-sealed container, such as the Tovolo 1 1/2-Quart Glide-A-Scoop Ice Cream Tub (Buy It, $15, amazon.com), for up to three months. (Related: Is It Possible to Eat Too Much Avocado?)

While this silky avocado ice cream is so tasty that Lappe says it "will likely not last long," remember that the USDA recommends capping your total fat consumption off at 20 to 35 percent of your daily calories — or roughly 44 to 78 grams. So if you're planning on having a bowl (or three) of this avocado ice cream, consider keeping your consumption of other fatty foods (think: nuts, seeds, and seafood) in mind for the day.

Avocado Ice Cream Recipe

Makes: 8 1/2-cup servings

Ingredients

3 ripe avocados

3 medium-sized bananas, peeled, chopped, and frozen

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup of favorite unsweetened milk (cow's, almond, cashew milk), plus 1-3 tablespoons as needed

Optional sweeteners and add-ins

Directions:

Cut avocados in half, remove pits, and scrape edible flesh into a food processor or blender. Add frozen banana pieces and vanilla extract to food processor or blender. Puree ingredients until mixture is smooth. Add splash of milk as needed to reach an ice cream like-consistency. You may need to stop processing and scrape edges once or twice. Once smooth, transfer mixture from food processor or blender into a bowl, then carefully fold in optional add-ins, if desired. Grab a spoon and dig in, or freeze for later. (Note: Once frozen, avocado ice cream may need thawed for about 5 minutes prior to serving.)