Weekend after weekend, brunch with the girls consists of discussing the previous night's Tinder date, drinking one-too-many mimosas, and noshing on perfectly ripened avocado toast. While it's definitely a tradition worth keeping, it's also deserving of an upgrade. That's where this avocado tartine comes in.

Thanks to the unexpected pairing of banana and avocado, the dish has the ideal sweet-meets-savory balance. “The flavors of the two fruits complement each other, and the chile flakes, lime, and honey add zest and brightness,” says Apollonia Poilâne, the author of Poilâne and owner of the legendary eponymous bakery in Paris, who created this deliciously elevated snack.

Whatever you do, don't slam a slice of bread into the toaster and call it a day: Toasting just one side of the bread makes for a better tartine, says Poilâne. “When you take a bite, it’s smooth and soft on the outside with a toasty crunch and bite on the inside.”

If visualizing that satisfying crunch doesn't convince you to create the breakfast, its nutritional profile will. Packed with fiber, healthy fats, and potassium, the hearty toast will fuel you straight through the afternoon.

Avocado Tartines With Banana and Lime

Makes: 2

Ingredients

2 slices whole wheat sourdough or rye bread (1 inch thick)

1 ripe medium avocado, 4 thin slices reserved, the rest coarsely mashed

1 medium banana, sliced

1 teaspoon lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lime juice

Red pepper flakes

1 to 2 tablespoons honey

Directions: