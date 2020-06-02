Turn to this easy baked flounder recipe when you have no motivation to cook after a long workday.

Fish is one of the tastiest, healthiest foods you can eat, yet many people shy away from making it at home. There’s no reason to: “It’s faster and easier to cook than chicken and meat, and there’s such a wide range of flavors to explore,” says Whitney Otawka, the executive chef at the Greyfield Inn in Cumberland Island, Georgia, and the author of The Saltwater Table.

One of the best fish recipes to get your feet wet with? This baked flounder recipe, which features a butter-based mixture of lemon, parsley, and paprika. From start to finish, the baked flounder takes the same amount of time to create as it does to watch an episode of The Office, making it ideal for busy weeknights. (Related: How to Cook Fish When You're Reluctant, According to Obama's Former Chef)

Ready? Get cooking.

Baked Flounder with Paprika, Lemon, & Sherry

Start to Finish: 20 Minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

6 flounder fillets (4 ounces each)

Kosher salt

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

2 shallots, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4 1/2 teaspoons dry sherry

1 lemon, 1/2 juiced and 1/2 sliced into thin rounds

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°. Season the fish with salt. Cut each fillet in half through the middle, and stack the 2 pieces. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter. Lay the fish stacks in a single layer in the baking dish. In a small pan, melt 1 tablespoon butter over low heat. Add shallots and garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Add the remaining 6 tablespoons butter. When it melts, add the sherry and lemon juice, and season with salt. Stir well, and pour mixture over the fish. Top with parsley, paprika, and lemon slices. Bake fish for 12 to 15 minutes, until cooked through. Serve immediately.