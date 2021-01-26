These Crispy Truffle Fries Make the Best Game Day Snack

Skip the frozen French fries and the soggy takeout options from the diner down the street. This truffle fries recipe will satisfy all your cravings for a crunch.

Even if you're pretty confident in the kitchen, you might think that some dishes are best left to the experts, including crispy, flavorful fries. When concocted in your own humble abode, these bites often lack that signature crunchy exterior you're after and end up either far too mushy or burnt to a crisp.

But this truffle fries recipe proves that pommes frites can be expertly crafted in the comfort of your home — whether you're celebrating the big game or snuggling up for a chill night in. Topped with truffle oil, grated Parmesan cheese, chives, and a sprinkle of truffle salt, this truffle fries recipe packs a serious punch of flavor. The key here is to drizzle the truffle oil on the baked fries just before serving. Truffle oil is best used as a finishing oil, and if you were to cook with it, most of that mouth-watering truffle flavor would get lost.

To take the truffle fries recipe up a notch, pair the potatoes with a lime Greek yogurt sauce, which provides 9 grams of protein per serving. While the dipping sauce for this truffle fries recipe is optional — a store-bought aioli or your standard ketchup will do the trick — its boost of protein and refreshing flavor make it well worth the extra five minutes to stir up. (Related: These Plant-Based Dips Are Just As Binge-Worthy As Queso)

Plus, there's no need to buy a deep fryer to make this truffle fries recipe. Baking your spuds instead of frying them cuts the calories and saturated fat, and your fries will still turn out crispy and delicious. The secret to crunchy fries every time is in the second step of this truffle fries recipe, which calls for soaking the potatoes before baking. This removes excess potato starch and helps you achieve a satisfying, crispy exterior.

While this truffle fries recipe makes for an awesome appetizer, snack, or side dish any day of the week, they're a perfect munchie to make for a Sunday night football game (and if you're not into sports, the season finale of The Bachelor). No matter who you're rooting for, these truffle fries are a winner in everyone's book.

Crispy Truffle Fries Recipe

Makes: 3 medium or 2 large servings

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the fries:

2 medium Russet potatoes

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives (or 1 tablespoon fresh chives)

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon truffle oil

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon truffle salt (optional)

For the lime Greek yogurt dipping sauce (optional):

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 medium lime, juiced

1 clove garlic

1/4 teaspoon freeze-dried chives (or a sprinkle of fresh chives)

Pinch fine sea salt

Directions:

Wash potatoes, then cut into thin, fry-shaped slices (skin on or off). Place potato slices in a bowl of cold water and let sit for 30 minutes. While potato slices are soaking, preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray or parchment paper. Remove potato slices from water and blot dry with paper towels or a dishtowel. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Drizzle potato slices in avocado oil and add chives, sea salt, pepper, and garlic powder to bowl. Toss to combine evenly, then transfer potato slices to prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Toss, then bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until fries are at desired crispiness. Remove fries from oven and toss with truffle oil, truffle salt (can omit or use more sea salt to taste), and grated Parmesan cheese. Enjoy immediately. (Optional) While fries are baking, make the dipping sauce. Place Greek yogurt in a small bowl. Mince garlic clove and add to yogurt. Add lime juice, chives, and pinch of sea salt. Mix to combine well. Serve with truffle fries.