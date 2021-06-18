These Bean Salads Will Help You Meet Your Protein Goals Sans Meat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you bring them to your neighborhood cookout or whip them up for a hearty solo lunch, these bean salads sure to satisfy.

When you want a delicious, satisfying hot-weather dish that's a breeze to throw together, beans are there for you. "They offer a variety of flavors and textures and can go in many directions - hot, cold, rich and comforting, or elegant and refined," says Christopher House, the chef at Cal-a-Vie health spa in Southern California.

And the body benefits of beans are powerful. "Packed with protein and soluble fiber, beans improve digestion and keep cravings at bay," says Kara Ludlow, R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in California. Plus, beans are loaded with essential nutrients, including zinc, a mineral that supports your immune system, and iron, a mineral used to make proteins in red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. Case in point: A half-cup serving of white beans, for example, contains 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 3.2 milligrams of iron (nearly 18 percent of the RDA), and 1 milligram of zinc (nearly 13 percent of the RDA), according to the USDA.

In the summer months, though, the last thing you'll want is a piping hot bowl of chili. To get quell your hunger and score those key nutrients, make one of House's bean salads. Trust, they're packed with flavor, easy to make, and won't make you sweat. (Related: How to Cook Beans So They Actually Taste Good)

Calypso Bean Salad with Pesto

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 quart water

2 cups dried calypso beans, soaked overnight

1 carrot, cut into large dice

1 celery stalk, cut into large dice

1/2 onion, cut into large dice

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup store-bought basil pesto

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 qt. water; 2 cups dried calypso beans, soaked overnight; 1 carrot, cut into large dice; 1 celery stalk, cut into large dice; 1/2 onion, cut into large dice; and kosher salt to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook the beans until soft, about 1 hr. Strain the beans, discarding the vegetables; let cool. In a medium sauté pan, heat 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil over high. Add the beans, and sauté until their exterior is crisp. Toss with 1/2 cup store-bought basil pesto. Serve warm or at room temperature.

(Stuck with leftover pesto? Use it up in the TikTok-approved pesto eggs recipe.)

Cranberry Bean Salad with Lemon and Olives

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 quarts water

2 cups fresh or dried cranberry beans

1 carrot, cut into large dice

1 celery stalk, cut into large dice

1/2 onion, cut into large dice

Kosher salt

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

1 lemon, cut into quarters

1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley

1/2 cup nicoise olives, pitted

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Manchego cheese

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 qt. water; 2 cups fresh or dried cranberry beans; 1 carrot, cut into large dice; 1 celery stalk, cut into large dice; 1/2 onion, cut into large dice; and kosher salt to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until beans are tender, 25 min. Drain beans, discarding the vegetables. Place beans in a medium bowl. In a small pot, add 1/4 cup grapeseed oil and 1 lemon, cut into quarters. Simmer on low heat for 20 min. Remove lemon, and cut into small dice; add to beans. Add 1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley; 1/2 cup nicoise olives, pitted; and 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. Toss and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with grated Manchego cheese if desired.

Sweet Corn and White Bean Succotash

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup diced onion

1 cup corn (white and yellow)

1/2 cup sugar snap peas

3/4 cup canned white beans

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon nondairy butter (like Earth Balance, Buy It, $4, amazon.com) or regular unsalted butter

1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

Basil

Chervil

Directions