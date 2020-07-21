Make This Blueberries & Cream No-Churn Ice Cream When It's Too Hot to Function
With just seven ingredients and no fancy equipment required, this no-churn ice cream is your savior when you’re suddenly hankering for a scoop.
On the list of Most Aggravating Life Moments, few things top craving a scoop of ice cream on a toasty summer evening when every single parlor in a 15-mile radius is closed. Sure, you have a quart of store-brand vanilla bean nestled in the back of the freezer that you *could* eat if you were truly desperate. But let's face it: when you’ve got your heart—and stomach—set on a flavor-packed scoop that’s so colorful it’s basically an edible form of art, that frozen block of blah in your kitchen simply won't do.
But with the help of this no-churn ice cream recipe, you can enjoy the gourmet, innovative flavors found at your go-to ice cream shop any time, anywhere—and you don’t even need an ice cream maker to make it happen.
To make this no-churn ice cream at home, the only special tools required are a loaf pan (Buy It, $15, amazon.com), an electric hand mixer (Buy It, $45, amazon.com), and some good old-fashioned patience while it freezes. Its base is just four ingredients—sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt, and heavy cream—giving it a strong and sweet vanilla flavor that can be easily infused with your favorite mix-ins, such as cookie crumbles, sprinkles, chocolate chips, and more. (If you're dairy-free and looking for a no-churn recipe, try this vegan pistachio-coconut ice cream.)
Out of all the delicious additions, though, there’s one gangbuster ingredient that will take your no-churn ice cream to the next level: Fresh blueberries. Not only does the bite-sized fruit add much-needed tartness to the otherwise sugary ice cream, but it also gives each scoop a hit of nutrients. Blueberries are loaded with fiber, and per cup, boast 16 percent of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin C and nearly 24 percent of the RDA of vitamin K, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Now that’s something you can’t get from a bowl of mint chocolate chip.
And if you think blueberries are worthy of nothing more than the trash, swap them for any fruit that makes your taste buds tingle. Go for peaches, raspberries, cherries, strawberries, or a mixture of all of the above. When it comes to crafting a personalized no-churn ice cream, you can’t go wrong. (Related: Why I'm Breaking Up with "Healthy" Ice Cream)
Blueberries & Cream No-Churn Ice Cream
Makes: 1 9” x 5” loaf pan
Cook time: 30 minutes
Total time: 7 hours
Special equipment needed:
Ingredients
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 pinches fine salt
- 2 cups heavy cream, cold
- 1/2 pint blueberries, washed and dried
- 2 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and salt until well blended. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whip heavy cream with a hand mixer on medium speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes.
- With a rubber spatula, gently fold 1 cup of whipped heavy cream into the condensed milk mixture until combined. There will be a few lumps.
- Pour the condensed milk mixture into the large bowl of whipped heavy cream. Gently fold with a rubber spatula until well blended.
- Pour ice cream base into chilled 9” x 5” loaf pan. Smooth top with a rubber spatula and cover with plastic wrap or towel. Freeze until ice cream is almost soft-serve consistency, about 2 hours.
- In a small pot, heat blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice on low-medium heat and bring to a simmer. Stir constantly with a rubber spatula until mixture thickens to a sauce-like consistency, about 10 minutes. There will be some chunks of blueberry. Let cool 10 minutes.
- Remove ice cream from the freezer. Pour blueberry mixture on top of ice cream and gently fold mixture into ice cream until just combined. Do not over mix.
- Cover ice cream with plastic wrap or towel and freeze for 4 to 5 hours for soft serve-style ice cream, or overnight for hard ice cream.
- Scoop ice cream into bowl with ice cream scooper (Buy It, $8, amazon.com) or two spoons, and serve.
