We love some of the wholesome granola brands on the market today, but nothing beats homemade. While typical granola contains oats or other grains, this paleo granola recipe is grain-free and Whole30-friendly. (Looking for more healthy granola recipes? This gluten-free granola recipe will make you forget store-bought brands exist.)

This paleo granola is packed with nuts and seeds, gets its coconut kick from unsweetened shredded coconut and coconut oil, and is sweetened with pure maple syrup and dried blueberries. Whip up a batch in half an hour flat, and you'll have granola around to enjoy all week long. (Next up: Try these other healthy paleo recipes.)

Paleo Blueberry Coconut Granola

Makes: 5 cups

Ingredients

1 cup raw almonds

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup raw pecans

1/2 cup dried blueberries (make sure they're sweetened with fruit juice)

1/4 cup hemp hearts

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup creamy cashew butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 300°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray or line it with parchment paper. In a food processor, combine almonds, shredded coconut, pecans, dried blueberries, hemp hearts, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and sea salt. Pulse for 10 seconds, or until most nuts are chopped into pieces. Do not over-process (especially if you like your granola in clusters). Transfer mixture to a bowl. In a small saucepan, combine coconut oil, maple syrup, cashew butter, and vanilla over low heat. Stir often until it forms a smooth mixture that begins to bubble. Pour wet mixture into the bowl and mix with wooden spoon until evenly incorporated. Transfer to the baking sheet and press mixture down into pan with the bottom of the spoon. Bake for 10 minutes. Briefly toss mixture, and then bake for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until granola begins to look lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow granola to cool. (No stirring just yet.) Allowing granola to set after being baked is how it forms clustery pieces. Once granola is mostly cool, use your hands to break granola up into pieces, then transfer to a bowl or container. Enjoy! The granola will store well in an airtight container for weeks.

Nutrition facts per 1/3 cup: 190 calories, 15g fat, 5g saturated fat, 13g carbs, 3g fiber, 10g net carbs, 4g protein