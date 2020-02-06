Blueberry Smoothie Recipes That Are Just As Delicious As They Are 'Gram-Worthy
Velvety Blueberry Smoothie
Chia seeds, which provide this blueberry smoothie's velvety texture, are loaded with antioxidants—plus fiber that keeps you fuller longer. On top of that, this blended creation is totally dairy-free while still delivering plenty of calcium thanks to the almond milk. (Excuse me while I grab an extra slurp.)
Blueberry Avocado Smoothie
If there's one food everyone loves more than blueberries, it's avocados. (Especially now that cutting them is super easy.) Let's raise a glass to healthy fats.
Paleo Watermelon Berry Smoothie
Step 1: Make sure the watermelon is at the bottom of the smoothie blender—the ice will liquefy more easily that way. Step 2: Try not to go back for seconds. (Actually, go for it. Each serving of this blueberry smoothie has just 59 calories!)
Blueberry Mango Smoothie
Mangoes and blueberries will soon be your new fave fruit combo, trust. Especially when you pair the summery duo with Greek yogurt, which just so happens to offer oodles of health benefits: potential to prevent high blood pressure, promote a healthy gut, strengthen your bones, the list goes on...
Anti-Inflammatory Blueberry Smoothie
Never tried walnut milk? Well, girl, here's your chance. This blueberry
In addition to ground (a must!) flaxseeds, this blueberry smoothie uses walnut milk, which is loaded with cholesterol-lowering omega-3s. And, get this, you can totally make the nut milk yourself—just be sure to get it ready the night before you you blend your blueberry smoothie.
Summer Berry Smoothie
You really can't go wrong with this blueberry smoothie. You've got every kind of berry plus nutrient-rich flaxseeds for an extra health boost. Have it in the morning or to combat that mid-afternoon slump. (Related: 7 Healthy Morning Smoothies You Need to Make for Breakfast)
Blueberry Superfood Smoothie
While it might not look like your average green drink, this blueberry smoothie is packed with spinach and avocados. The coconut milk and honey zap any potential bitterness. Avocado and vanilla protein powder make each glass uber-satisfying. (ICYMI, smoothies are a great way to add more to your diet while still sipping on something delish—and these vegetable smoothie recipes are proof.)
Beet and Berry Smoothie
Beets have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease...as if you'll need another reason to adore this blueberry smoothie. But just in case you do: this blended bad boy also has hemp seeds, which are a good source of magnesium—an essential nutrient that many women are lacking. This blueberry smoothie can help, as can these easy ways to add more magnesium to your diet.
Triple Berry Smoothie
Grab your favorite protein powder for the perfect post-workout energy boost. In addition to the blueberries, this produce-packed recipe features banana, raspberries, and strawberries. (Recover like an Olympian with this post-workout orange mango smoothie as well.)
Honey and Wild Blueberry Smoothie
Banana, mango, Greek yogurt, and milk (yes, regular ole dairy milk!)make this blueberry smoothie taste more like a tropical dessert than a health food. Sweeten the deal with a drizzle of raw honey, if desired.
Creamy Pineapple-Berry Smoothie
Too pretty to drink? Probably, but good luck stopping after the first sip of this layered blueberry smoothie. Besides two types of berries and flu-fighting pineapple, you'll just need frozen vanilla yogurt to make this desserty dream a reality. (Related: Sweet and Savory Pineapple Recipes for the Perfect Post-Workout Snack)