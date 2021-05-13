Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are several anticipated answers to the question "how do you like your eggs?" Over easy, scrambled, sunny-side up...you know the rest. But if one of the latest TikTok trends is as tasty as it looks, you might want to respond with "cooked in pesto" from here on out.

The pesto eggs TikTok trend, which seems to have made one of its first appearances on the app in a post from user @amywilichowski, is a simple way to add bold flavor to your otherwise boring eggs. Rather than cooking eggs in oil, butter, or cooking spray, you spread a spoonful of pesto into your non-stick pan before cracking a couple of eggs in the middle. You can use the method for fried or scrambled eggs, according to @amywilichowski. (Related: Baked Oatmeal Is the TikTok Breakfast Trend That's Basically Cake)

How to Make the Pesto Eggs from TikTok

To make the pesto egg recipe that's popular on TikTok, all you have to do is heat up a spoonful of pesto onto the bottom of a pan. Then, you crack two or three eggs into the pan and (beat the eggs first if you want scrambled eggs), then cook them to your doneness liking. That's all it takes, but creators are sharing inventive ways to dress up pesto eggs on TikTok. For example, in one video, @amywilichowski topped a piece of toast with ricotta cheese, avocado, pesto eggs, a drizzle of honey, flaky salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes, and made a pesto egg breakfast sandwich with bacon, cheese, avocado, and English muffins in another post. (Is your mouth watering yet?) User @darnitdamon wrapped pesto eggs with cheese and chili oil in a roti, and @healthygirlkitchen created a vegan spin using tofu in place of egg. (Related: This Genius TikTok Wrap Hack Turns Any Dish Into a Portable, Mess-Free Snack)

Is Pesto Healthy?

You probably already know that eggs have a reputation as a protein-packed breakfast staple, but if you're curious whether pesto offers its own health benefits, the short answer's yes. The typical pesto recipe calls for combining olive oil, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and a generous amount of fresh basil leaves in a food processor and blending it up into a sauce, but there are plenty of creative spins on pesto that might use other ingredients to change its flavor or nutritional profile. Jarred pesto is easy to come by (and still delicious) for when you're hoping to save some time. (Related: 3-Ingredient, Easy Smoothie Recipes for Fast Mornings)

Thanks to the olive oil and pine nuts, pesto is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (aka healthy fats). As with other cheeses, parmesan is a great source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D. Last but not least, basil is loaded with antioxidants — it's one of the most antioxidant-rich herbs along with sage, rosemary, and parsley — and it can help you sneak more green-colored foods into your diet if you don't love spinach or kale. As for a macronutrient breakdown, one tablespoon of pesto typically has 92 calories, 1 gram of protein, 1 gram of carbs, and 9 grams of fat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).