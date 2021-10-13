These Protein-Packed Sheet-Pan Pancakes Will Keep You Fueled All Week Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Prep a batch of these sheet-pan pancakes now so you have a quick, healthy breakfast on hand for all the busy mornings to come.

When it comes to beloved breakfast foods, pancakes are high on the list. Their cloud-like texture is seriously addicting, and they are a surefire way to satisfy an a.m. sweet tooth. But all of the flipping required can become time-consuming, especially if you're trying to whip up a big batch to eat throughout the week. Enter: Sheet-pan pancakes, a baked take on regular pancakes that'll save your wrists from aching and stomach from growling later.

Rather than standing over a hot stovetop all morning long, you'll bake these flapjacks in a rimmed baking sheet in a piping hot oven for roughly 20 minutes. Even with the novel cooking method and their rectangular shape, though, these sheet-pan pancakes taste exactly like the kind you'd nosh on at a diner. The base is a combination of fiber-rich whole wheat flour and almond flour, a gluten-free alternative that tastes slightly nutty and offers disease-fighting vitamin E. (ICYDK, vitamin E's an antioxidant that protects against free radical-induced cell damage that may contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease and cancer). Additionally, the flour contains monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce LDL (aka "bad") cholesterol levels and, in turn, may lower the risk for heart disease and stroke.

Though the flapjacks may seem simple, you can easily incorporate fresh fruit into the batter to up the flavor and the fiber. Add diced Granny Smith, Gala, or Honeycrisp apples into the batter, as is done in the recipe below, to kick off autumn; or mix in fresh blueberries, along with 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice for a refreshing brunch. You could also go tropical by incorporating diced strawberries into the batter and topping the sheet-pan pancakes with shredded coconut and slices of mango. If you're more of a Plain Jane, simply top the flapjacks with banana slices, a spoonful of almond butter, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and/or a drizzle of agave nectar instead of loading the batter with fruit.

Stomach growling yet? Add "Make a batch of sheet-pan pancakes" to your Sunday to-do list so you'll have a heat-and-eat breakfast option for the busy weekdays ahead. Once baked, slice the flapjacks, place into containers, and refrigerate for a week or freeze for up to three months. (Next up: You Need to Try This Genius TikTok Hack for Mini Banana Pancakes)

sheet-pan-pancakes-square-2-Embed-Courtesy-Nicole-Crane

Vegan Protein Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Makes: 12 pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp water

2 medium apples (optional)

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup vanilla or unflavored plant-based protein powder

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup almond flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15" x 10" rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly coat with cooking spray.* In a large mixing bowl, make the flax eggs by combining ground flaxseed and water. Stir, then let sit on counter for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, if making with apples, peel and dice fruit. Set aside. In the large mixing bowl, add melted coconut oil, maple syrup, almond milk, and vanilla extract. Stir until combined. Add protein powder, whole wheat and almond flours, baking powder, baking soda, fine sea salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir just until combined.** If making with apples, stir in diced fruit and mix until evenly incorporated into the batter. Pour batter into the prepared baking sheet, then bake for 18 to 23 minutes, until the sheet-pan pancakes are golden brown and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes, cut into 12 slices, and serve.

*Option to use a 13" x 9" rimmed baking sheet, which will result in thicker pancakes. Baking time will increase by 5 to 10 minutes.

**Some protein powders may soak up the wet ingredients more than others. The mixture should be thick, but still easy to stir and pour. If the batter is too thick, add 1 tbsp of almond milk at a time until you reach desired consistency.