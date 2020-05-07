Reach wayyyy into the back of your pantry and you'll probably discover a forgotten can of tuna. Found it? Great.

Although the words "canned tuna" commonly conjure images of lunchtime sammies, the budget-friendly pantry staple can be transformed into so much more. When drained, one can or around 7 oz of tuna (in water) has about 2 g of fat, 33 g of protein, and 144 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Translation: It's a nice source of lean protein.

From burgers to pasta dishes, salads to breakfast (yep, breakfast!), there are so many canned tuna recipes that go beyond just slices of bread.