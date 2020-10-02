This Copycat Kodiak Pancake Mix Is Just As Delicious As the Real Deal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With their tender, fluffy-as-a-cloud texture, ever-so-sweet flavor profile, and ability to be topped with whatever fixings your heart desires, pancakes could easily be deemed a flawless breakfast food. But flapjacks have one pitfall that keeps them from earning the accolade: All of their refined carbs and added sugar can leave you crashing by 11 a.m., not ready to conquer all the errands, workouts, and Netflix binges you had planned for the day.

Now, you can have the best of both worlds with this copycat Kodiak pancake mix. Crafted by Jessica Penner, R.D., this DIY Kodiak pancake mix is nearly an exact replica of the OG mix, containing the same oat flour, whole wheat flour, whey protein, buttermilk powder, and a few other ingredients that make the flapjacks fluffy and fill you up.

And by copying the ingredients nearly to a T, Penner was able to create a protein pancake mix that boasts the same nutritional qualities as Kodiak’s version. One serving of the copycat mix provides 14 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar (just like the boxed Kodiak pancake mix) and it contains just one additional gram of carbs, five more calories, and one less gram of fiber than the real deal, according to Penner.

In terms of picking a protein powder, Penner recommends using an unflavored whey protein isolate (Buy It, $27, amazon.com) in your protein pancake mix rather than whey protein concentrate to get the highest amount of protein per serving and ensure there are no unnecessary extra sweeteners, flavors, or fillers added to the mix. Plus, whey protein isolate has a super mild flavor on its own, meaning you can easily incorporate it into any treat, she says. While you can use flavored protein isolates, such as this chocolate variety (Buy It, $25, amazon.com), in the mix, doing so may amp up the sweetness, so consider cutting down on the sugar in the recipe, adds Penner. And if you're sensitive to whey or want to use plant-based protein powder (Buy It, $27, amazon.com) instead, it is possible to include it in the pancake mix; however, you might be dumping those aforementioned additives into the mix, so you may have to adjust how much sugar you use. (BTW, this easy pancake recipe is egg-, dairy-, and gluten-free.)

More good news: All this protein comes with health benefits. Noshing on protein at breakfast makes you feel full faster and for a longer period of time than when you consume it at lunch or dinner, according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity. Plus, consuming a breakfast with high-protein and low-glycemic-load foods (think: rolled oats and whole grains) is linked with higher levels of energy, and whey protein boosts satiety more than other types of protein, according to a 2011 study. Translation: This protein pancake mix will ensure your stomach doesn't scream for a snack and second cup of coffee right after breakfast.

Instead of settling for a protein-free mix or repeatedly shelling out the extra dough to buy a fancy one at the grocery store every other week, whip up a big-batch of Penner’s copycat Kodiak pancake mix. Not only will you save money in the long run, but you'll be able to have protein-packed pancakes on demand — and yes, it’s totally acceptable to eat them for dinner.

Copycat Kodiak Protein Pancake Mix

Makes: 1 serving (5 to 6 pancakes)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dry mix:

1 cup rolled oats

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup (75 g) whey protein isolate (not concentrate)

4 1/2 tsp buttermilk powder, optional

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

For the pancakes:

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

Butter or cooking oil for pan

Directions:

For the dry mix:

In a blender or food processor, pulse the oats until you get a rough flour texture. Whisk together the oat flour with the rest of the dry ingredients until evenly combined.

For the pancakes:

For one serving, whisk together 1 cup of dry mix with the milk and egg until just combined. Heat butter or oil in a large pan on medium heat. Pour a scoop of the batter into the hot pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until little bubbles start to form. Flip and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Serve with fruit, chocolate chips, maple syrup, or any other topping you're craving.