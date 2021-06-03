If you're in the mood for cookie dough but don't want to commit to an entire batch, here's how to make edible cookie dough for one.

Cookie dough, though, is an exception to the rule. But, alas, the potential ramifications of noshing on raw cookie dough outweigh the fact that it tastes amazing. You've probably heard that cookie dough with raw, unpasteurized eggs might be contaminated with Salmonella, and E. Coli can be present in dough with untreated flour. These harmful bacteria are killed off during the baking process, but they might give you food poisoning if you grab a spoon of the raw mixture. Assuming you don't want to risk making yourself ill, you're better off with an alternative to traditional cookie dough. (Related: This 3-Ingredient Healthy Breakfast Cookie Recipe Is a Dessert Lover's Dream)

Look no further than this easy edible cookie dough recipe, which requires seven basic ingredients that you probably already have on hand. The recipe swaps in oat flour for regular flour and nixes eggs. It's a classic chocolate chip option that can easily be tweaked — feel free to swap the chocolate for sprinkles, M&Ms, nuts, or whatever else you love. This raw cookie dough for one has the sweetness and consistency of straight-from-the-mixing bowl dough but is safe to devour by the bowl. In sum, you won't be sorry you made the swap.

Edible Cookie Dough for One Credit: Megan Sheley

Edible Cookie Dough for One

Makes: 1 serving edible cookie dough

Ingredients:

1/8 cup tahini (can substitute cashew butter)*

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/2 tablespoon melted and cooled coconut oil**

1/4 cup oat flour

1 pinch salt

1/8 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl, combine tahini, vanilla, maple syrup, and coconut oil, and whisk together until combined. Add oat flour, and salt. Using a spoon, mix wet and dry ingredients until fully incorporated. Dough should look soft and glossy. Refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the dough to thicken. After chilling, add chocolate chips to dough and stir well to incorporate. Scoop dough into a small bowl or ramekin and enjoy immediately or store in the fridge until ready to eat.

*The tahini or cashew butter should be on the drippy side. Make sure to give it a good stir and avoid using product that has thickened up at the bottom of an old tub.

**Melt the coconut oil on low heat on a stove, turn off the heat, and let cool for 10-15 minutes. This will allow the oil to cool off a bit without re-solidifying.

Nutrition facts per serving: 464 calories, 31.5g fat, 3g saturated fat, 30.3g carbs, 4.4g fiber, 13g sugar, 7.4g protein