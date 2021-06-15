Popsicles are a great way to enjoy a hot summer day. These fruit popsicles make the fun in the sun even better.

Everyone can agree that sweltering summer days simply call for frozen treats. If you find yourself constantly wishing you heard the ice cream truck approaching from a distance, you might consider a more reliable homemade summer dessert that is just as grab-and-go as a vanilla cone with sprinkles - but healthier! These 5-ingredient tropical fruit popsicles are your answer to icy cravings on hot summer days. (Check out: The Best Healthy Ice Cream Brands You Can Buy)

Made with frozen strawberries and mango, fresh lime, and agave nectar, these fruit popsicles are a thirst-quenching snack that will give you island vibes even if you're making them in your Midwest kitchen.

What makes this popsicle recipe so luscious is that it uses coconut cream - which is the thick cream that separates from the water and rises to the top of a can of full-fat coconut milk when chilled. With its thick consistency and mellow taste, coconut cream gives the fruit popsicles a rich, smooth texture. So, do your tastebuds a favor and don't skimp on fat in this recipe, please.

5-Ingredient Tropical Fruit Popsicles

Makes 6 fruit popsicles

Ingredients

1 (14-oz.) can full-fat coconut milk*

2/3 cup frozen mango (Try mango chia popsicles next.)

2/3 cup frozen strawberries

2-3 tablespoons agave nectar (maple syrup or honey also work, if preferred)

1 medium lime

Directions

Chill can of coconut milk in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours. Scoop the solid white cream from the top of the can, and place it in a food processor or high-powered blender. (You should have about a cup of coconut cream.) Set aside remaining coconut water from the can for another use. Add frozen mango, frozen strawberries, and agave nectar along with the juice from a quarter of the lime to the processor or blender. Blend on high until smooth. Taste and add more agave nectar to taste. Fill popsicle molds evenly with the fruity mixture. Insert popsicle sticks into the molds and freeze until solid; roughly 4 hours. When ready to enjoy, run the molds under warm water for a few seconds until you can easily wiggle the popsicles free.

*Recipe note: If you don't have time to chill the coconut milk to separate the cream from the water, you can also use 1 cup of room temperature full-fat coconut milk instead. Sub with 1 cup of light coconut milk for a low-calorie, albeit less creamy fruit popsicle.