You've seen the commercials for Snickers bars: "You're not you when you're hungry." Well, if you're hungry and craving a Snickers — but wanting something a little healthier than a processed candy bar — this recipe for better-for-you homemade Snickers bars will be your saving grace.

This simple recipe has three layers of goodness that makes it perfect for an after-dinner treat, to make in big batches for parties, or as a candy dupe to celebrate a holiday like Halloween. Just like Snickers, they have a chocolate-y outer layer, a gooey caramel filling, and a hearty base of nougat — plus, the satisfying crunch of nuts. (Related: 'Sour Patch Grapes' Are the 3-Ingredient Snack Tiktokers Swear Is Like Candy)

The best part: It's made with good-for-you ingredients and is paleo-friendly, if you're into that. In fact, they pack almost 3 grams of fiber, which is a solid step toward the recommended 25 grams per day, and also have about half the amount of sugar found in a classic Snickers (16 grams vs 29). Plus, since they're made with almonds and almond butter, they're a great option for people with peanut allergies.

Here's a breakdown of the homemade candy's three layers and their simple ingredients, each of which have their own health perks. The nougat contains:

Almonds: One ounce of these nuts is an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin E and a good source of fiber, riboflavin, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper. Almonds also provide the flavonoids quercentin and kaempferol, which are shown to help prevent cancer grown and decrease the risk for heart disease. (More here: The 10 Healthiest Nuts and Seeds)

One ounce of these nuts is an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin E and a good source of fiber, riboflavin, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper. Almonds also provide the flavonoids quercentin and kaempferol, which are shown to help prevent cancer grown and decrease the risk for heart disease. (More here: The 10 Healthiest Nuts and Seeds) Dates: Pitted dates are a wonderful way to naturally sweeten desserts, plus they contain over 16 nutrients, including B-vitamins, potassium, manganese, calcium, fiber, and magnesium. Dates also provide powerful antioxidants (including carotenoids, polyphenols, and anthocyanins), which help fight free radicals (unstable molecules that cause cell damage).

Pitted dates are a wonderful way to naturally sweeten desserts, plus they contain over 16 nutrients, including B-vitamins, potassium, manganese, calcium, fiber, and magnesium. Dates also provide powerful antioxidants (including carotenoids, polyphenols, and anthocyanins), which help fight free radicals (unstable molecules that cause cell damage). Vanilla extract: Pure vanilla extract adds flavor without many calories and helps create that nougat flavor.

To make the caramel, you just need:

Almond butter: Using almond butter compliments the raw almonds that are used in the nougat and topped over the bars. It also melts nicely over heat and is perfect for this caramel layer. (Related: Everything You Need and Want to Know About Nut Butter)

Using almond butter compliments the raw almonds that are used in the nougat and topped over the bars. It also melts nicely over heat and is perfect for this caramel layer. (Related: Everything You Need and Want to Know About Nut Butter) Blackstrap molasses: This dark, gooey, slightly bitter sweetener is made from sugarcane or beet juice that's been boiled down three times and is the most concentrated form of molasses, leaving it with more nutrients.

This dark, gooey, slightly bitter sweetener is made from sugarcane or beet juice that's been boiled down three times and is the most concentrated form of molasses, leaving it with more nutrients. Coconut oil: This paleo-friendly fat is added to this layer to help give the caramel a nice mouthfeel. The saturated fat in coconut oil is mostly lauric acid, which appears to have a more neutral effect on heart health compared to the saturated fats found in meats and dairy products.

And to make the chocolate layer, you simply combine:

Chocolate: To be paleo-friendly, use vegan or non-dairy dark chocolate. If you're not paleo, you can use milk, semisweet, or dark chocolate.

To be paleo-friendly, use vegan or non-dairy dark chocolate. If you're not paleo, you can use milk, semisweet, or dark chocolate. Coconut oil: This fat melts nicely together with the chocolate and gives it a good consistency.

That's right — you only need seven ingredients (plus some pantry staples) to make your own incredible homemade candy. Word of warning, though: Once you make these, you may never go back to store-bought again. (And if you want another recipe to try, look to these 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's.)

Homemade Healthy "Snickers" Bars

Makes: 14 bars

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup raw almonds, roughly chopped

1 1/4 cup pitted dates

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup almond butter

1/4 cup blackstrap molasses

3 tablespoons coconut oil, divided

A pinch of sea salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips



Directions