Not only is this pasta dish made with intensely flavored sauce, but it's also gluten-free, vegan, low-carb, and low in calories. Oh, and did I mention it takes less than 30 minutes to make? If you need a little more substance, try adding chicken or fish on top. DO even more with your zucchini by making zoodles instead.

Get the recipe: Zucchini Pasta with Kale and Chickpeas in a White Wine Sauce