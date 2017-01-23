Healthy Dinner Recipes for People Who Love Cooking with Wine and Booze

By Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD
January 23, 2017
And we don't mean drinking wine while dinner is in the oven.
Zucchini Pasta with Kale and Chickpeas

Nutrition à la Natalie

Not only is this pasta dish made with intensely flavored sauce, but it's also gluten-free, vegan, low-carb, and low in calories. Oh, and did I mention it takes less than 30 minutes to make? If you need a little more substance, try adding chicken or fish on top. DO even more with your zucchini by making zoodles instead.

Get the recipe: Zucchini Pasta with Kale and Chickpeas in a White Wine Sauce

Bourbon Marinated Tri-Tip

POM Wonderful

"Pomegranate juice complements the flavor of the bourbon in this delicious lean beef dish," says Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., nutrition partner with POM Wonderful. "A preliminary study at UCLA suggests that 100 percent pomegranate juice has, on average, more antioxidant potency than other commonly consumed fruit juices (like orange juice, apple juice, cranberry juice, and grape juice) and polyphenol-touting beverages including red wine, green tea, and açaí."

Get the recipe: POM Bourbon Marinated Tri-Tip

Grilled Vegetable Platter with Red Wine Tomato Jam and Dip

Avocado a Day Nutrition

This platter of grilled veggies proves that crudités don't need to be raw or boring (just like these gluten-free appetizers). Not only is this plate absolutely beautiful, but it also comes with a side of red wine tomato jam and white wine caramelized onion dip. Using a red wine blend in the tomato jam adds a layer of fruitiness and complexity to the dip, while the caramelized onion pairs perfectly with chardonnay to create a rich and luxurious flavor.

Get the recipe: Grilled Vegetable Platter with Red Wine Tomato Jam and Caramelized Onion Buttermilk Dip

Crock-Pot Chicken Thighs

Create Kids Club

There's really nothing better than a crock-pot dinner, except a crock-pot dinner made with beer. This simple recipe uses common household spices, chicken thighs, and beer to create a delicious dinner that cooks while you're out. Try a darker beer for a more intense flavor.

Get the recipe: Crock-Pot Chicken Thighs

Mussels with White Wine, Lemon, and Chorizo

80 Twenty Nutrition

Made with steamed mussels and a broth that combines the sweetness of shallots and white wine, the acidity of tomatoes, and the heat from the chorizo, this indulgent meal is delicious and budget-friendly.

Get the recipe: Mussels with White Wine, Lemon, and Chorizo

Wine-Poached Tuna

Meme Inge

Poaching is a fancy name for cooking something in liquid. This tuna, packed with omega-3, is poached in white wine and herbs and topped with a tomato jam, which creates a delicious flavor. Whip this up for your next date night if you want a sophisticated dinner without all the fuss (and calories).

Get the recipe: Wine-Poached Tuna

Bourbon Peach Jam

Chard in Charge

Most jams call for a ton of sugar, but this recipe is naturally sweet from the juicy peaches with just a few tablespoons of sugar thrown in for good measure. The bourbon gives it a nice tangy kick. Spread it on your favorite crackers or toast for a morning pick-me-up. (Try these Fancy PB&J Recipes That Are All-Grown-Up)

Get the recipe: Bourbon Peach Jam

Margarita Turkey Chili

Teaspoon of Spice

This may just be one of the most creative uses of alcohol in cooking. What better way to warm up than chili made with tequila? This healthy slow cooker recipe is the perfect easy-prep dinner for any night of the week. Plus, the tequila gives it a little extra kick.

Get the recipe: Margarita Turkey Chili

Merlot Berry and Dark Chocolate Sorbet

Craving Something Healthy

This sorbet is just as healthy as it is beautiful. Made with berries, dark chocolate, and red wine, it's packed with antioxidants. (Not into red wine? Try this Lemon Champagne Sorbet).

Get the recipe: Merlot Berry and Dark Chocolate Sorbet

Beer Hummus Cheese Dip

The Nutrition Adventure

This delicious cheesy beer dip has a secret: It's filled with good-for-you chickpeas. Perfect for any game day or awards show party, this dip combines three simple ingredients: cheese, beer, and hummus. What more could you ask for? Oh yes, these Cheesy Gluten-Free Party Dips.

Get the recipe: Beer Hummus Cheese Dip

