Looking for an easy, small-batch cookie recipe that takes just a few minutes to whip up? These five-ingredient almond butter oatmeal cookies have got you covered. Whether you need something ASAP to bring to the cookie swap or you just love the smell of freshly baked cookies during the cold months, really, you need no reason to make these cookies again and again.

This five-ingredient recipe may be short on steps, but the results will taste like you spent hours in the kitchen. The sweet and salty combination of chocolate and almond butter will make these a crowd-pleaser, even if, this year, there's no such thing as a crowd.

Not only are these five-ingredient cookies tasty, but they also offer some nutritional perks, too. Almond butter is a great source of healthy fat, fiber, and protein, and this five-ingredient recipe also swaps typical white flour for oat flour instead. This option delivers complex carbs and additional fiber to make these tasty cookies a bit healthier. (BTW, if you can't find any oat flour in the store, you can easily make your own oat flour by grinding up dry oats in a food processor.) In the end, one cookie contains 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, which is pretty impressive for a dessert. And while you don't need your cookies to be nutritional superstars, if they can be a little healthy while still tasting amazing, why not let them?