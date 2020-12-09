The 5-Ingredient Almond Butter Cookies You'll Want to Make Again and Again
This easy recipe for almond butter oatmeal cookies might be short on ingredients, but it's big on salty, sweet flavor.
Looking for an easy, small-batch cookie recipe that takes just a few minutes to whip up? These five-ingredient almond butter oatmeal cookies have got you covered. Whether you need something ASAP to bring to the cookie swap or you just love the smell of freshly baked cookies during the cold months, really, you need no reason to make these cookies again and again.
This five-ingredient recipe may be short on steps, but the results will taste like you spent hours in the kitchen. The sweet and salty combination of chocolate and almond butter will make these a crowd-pleaser, even if, this year, there's no such thing as a crowd. (Related: 3-Ingredient Sweet and Salty Chocolate Bark Recipe)
Not only are these five-ingredient cookies tasty, but they also offer some nutritional perks, too. Almond butter is a great source of healthy fat, fiber, and protein, and this five-ingredient recipe also swaps typical white flour for oat flour instead. This option delivers complex carbs and additional fiber to make these tasty cookies a bit healthier. (BTW, if you can't find any oat flour in the store, you can easily make your own oat flour by grinding up dry oats in a food processor.) In the end, one cookie contains 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, which is pretty impressive for a dessert. And while you don't need your cookies to be nutritional superstars, if they can be a little healthy while still tasting amazing, why not let them? (Related: You Can Make These Oatmeal Protein Cookies In 20 Minutes Flat)
Ready to bake? Follow this step-by-step recipe to make these easy and delicious five-ingredient cookies.
5-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Almond Butter and Oatmeal Cookies
Makes: 10 large cookies
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup oat flour
- 3/4 cup creamy salted almond butter
- 1/3 cup coconut or brown sugar
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons water, plus more as needed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- If almond butter is a bit dry, pop it in the microwave in 15-second intervals and stir until loosened.
- Combine almond butter and coconut sugar in mixing bowl. Use hand mixer to combine until mixture seems smooth and fluffy.
- Add oat flour and chocolate chips, and mix again.
- Add two tablespoons water and mix again until incorporated. Mixture will be a bit dry at this point. If it seems too crumbly, add more water one tablespoon at a time until dough comes together.
- Roll dough into 10 balls and place on baking sheet. Use palm of your hand to gently flatten each ball into thick cookies.
- Bake 15-20 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned on bottom but still soft in center.
- Allow cookies to cool slightly before transferring to a cooling rack. Enjoy! These cookies store well in an airtight container.
Nutrition facts per cookie: 198 calories, 13g fat, 2g saturated fat, 15g carbs, 3g fiber, 10g sugar, 6g protein
