Healthy French Toast Recipes to Take Your Weekend Up a Notch
Pomegranate Pecan French Toast
This healthy French toast is perfectly sweet without any maple syrup or sugar thanks to the addition of pomegranate juice and POM POMS, which are ready-to-eat, fiber-filled pomegranate arils that get their ruby red color from antioxidants. The seeds add a nice crunch to the toast, along with the pecans.
Pumpkin French Toast Roll-Ups
The secret to making healthy French toast? Choosing the right ingredients—evidenced in these pumpkin French Toast roll-ups. "Make sure to start out with a hearty whole-grain bread packed with fiber. French toast is dunked in egg or egg white, and these roll-ups add an extra boost of protein with a cottage cheese filling," says Julie Harrington, R.D., blogger at RDelicious Kitchen. (Check out these other high-protein breakfast ideas that aren't eggs.)
Halos Mandarin Orange French Toast
You don't need to add butter to this bad boy—it's already perfectly creamy thanks to the vanilla ricotta mixture on top. The easy French toast recipe features Wonderful Halos, seedless mandarin oranges grown in California (also an excellent source of vitamin C). (On that note...here's how to cook with citrus for a vitamin C boost.)
Baked Apple French Toast
Made with whole-wheat challah bread for a fiber boost, this healthy French toast is then topped with fresh, carmelized apples for a slight crunch. "With only 3 tablespoons of brown sugar in the entire recipe, it's also lower in sugar than most French toast recipes," says Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D.N., a culinary nutrition expert at Nutritioulicious. "Serve with low-fat plain Greek yogurt for a protein boost." (If this easy French toast recipe sounds up your alley, then you're going to ~fall~ for these autumnal apple recipes.)
Pear Spiced French Toast
"This decadent-looking French toast has a secret—it's actually not decadent at all," says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D., blogger at Nutrition à la Natalie. That's because the easy French toast recipe calls for fibrous whole-wheat bread and omits the butter. "I personally like to eat French toast two hours before an intense weekend workout session," she says. "It's full of healthy carbs, like whole grains and fruit, to give me long-lasting energy." (Related: The Best Foods to Eat Before and After Your Workout)
Almond-Crusted Vegan French Toast with Sour Cherries
Here's a vegan French toast you're going to want to stick a fork into. "This almond-crusted French toast is made without any eggs or dairy, rather a combination of high-fiber flax and almonds," says Abbey Sharp, R.D., blogger at Abbey's Kitchen. Sure, that sounds absolutely delish all by itself, but you're not going to want to forgo the spoonful of sour cherry sauce on top, trust. (Learn all about the health benefits of cherries and why they are a true superfruit.)
High-Protein Pumpkin French Toast
The egg whites and protein powder in this healthy French toast recipe provide a protein boost—and pumpkin purée adds A+ nutrients. "This recipe has less sugar and more protein than most French toast recipes," says Kelli Shallal, M.P.H., R.D., C.P.T., C.L.T., blogger at Hungry Hobby. "Protein is an important part of breakfast, as it helps keep you full and energized for the day." (Related: The Best Protein Pancakes You'll Ever Make)
Healthier French Toast
ICYMI, whole-grain bread is
swapping regular, ole bread for whole-grain is a simple way to upgrade your toast. Just take this easy French toast recipe for example—the whole-wheat bread brings the fiber while the extra egg adds a little more protein. I mean...how easy is that? "Sprinkling some chopped nuts or seeds over the French toast provides additional protein and healthy fat to balance out the sugar. I like to pour just a small amount of syrup—about 1 tablespoon—into a little dipping bowl for my kids," says Maria Adams, M.S., M.P.H., R.D.N., nutrition coach and blogger at Hälsa Nutrition. (Up next: This Easy French Toast Recipe Takes Less Than 10 Minutes)