swapping regular, ole bread for whole-grain is a simple way to upgrade your toast. Just take this easy French toast recipe for example—the whole-wheat bread brings the fiber while the extra egg adds a little more protein. I mean...how easy is that? "Sprinkling some chopped nuts or seeds over the French toast provides additional protein and healthy fat to balance out the sugar. I like to pour just a small amount of syrup—about 1 tablespoon—into a little dipping bowl for my kids," says Maria Adams, M.S., M.P.H., R.D.N., nutrition coach and blogger at Hälsa Nutrition. (Up next: This Easy French Toast Recipe Takes Less Than 10 Minutes)