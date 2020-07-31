This Vegetable Stew Will Help You Make the Most of Your Farmers’ Market Haul

Tomatoes, corn, summer squash, watermelon, and peaches are all at their best toward the end of the summer season, and that means there's plenty of room to take your tastebuds for a spin. Instead of tossing your fresh farmers' market veggies in a sauté and calling it a day, branch out from your usual techniques and tap into your creative side.

“Think about flavor, of course, but also color and texture,” says Susan Spungen, a recipe developer, a food stylist, and the author of the best-selling cookbook Open Kitchen.

One way to highlight all they have to offer? Make this vegetarian giambotta. Packed with fresh squash, ripe tomatoes, and so many beans, this customizable summer vegetable stew is not only filling, but it also makes a large enough pot you'll be able to feed your whole family–and your neighbors too.

Vegetarian Giambotta Recipe

Start to Finish: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 medium shallots, sliced crosswise

2 cups sliced leeks, white and light-green parts, rinsed well

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup corn kernels, from 1 to 2 ears

2 cups sliced fennel

1 cup romano beans, cut into 2-inch lengths

1 1/2 cups wax beans, cut into 2-inch lengths

1 yellow summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch thick half-moons

Parmesan rind

2 cups green beans, cut into 2-inch lengths

1 bunch radishes, halved length-wise if large

1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch-thick half-moons

1 to 2 cups tiny broccoli or Broccolini florets

1 cup cherry tomatoes, such as Sungold

1/2 cup fresh basil, torn if large

1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions: