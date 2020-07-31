This Vegetable Stew Will Help You Make the Most of Your Farmers’ Market Haul
This giambotta is making food waste a thing of the past.
Tomatoes, corn, summer squash, watermelon, and peaches are all at their best toward the end of the summer season, and that means there's plenty of room to take your tastebuds for a spin. Instead of tossing your fresh farmers' market veggies in a sauté and calling it a day, branch out from your usual techniques and tap into your creative side.
“Think about flavor, of course, but also color and texture,” says Susan Spungen, a recipe developer, a food stylist, and the author of the best-selling cookbook Open Kitchen.
One way to highlight all they have to offer? Make this vegetarian giambotta. Packed with fresh squash, ripe tomatoes, and so many beans, this customizable summer vegetable stew is not only filling, but it also makes a large enough pot you'll be able to feed your whole family–and your neighbors too.
If you're flying solo, pop your giambotta leftovers into the freezer for a taste of summer at a moment's notice. (Related: 5 Meal Prep Tips for When It's Too Hot to Cook)
Vegetarian Giambotta Recipe
Start to Finish: 45 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 2 medium shallots, sliced crosswise
- 2 cups sliced leeks, white and light-green parts, rinsed well
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup corn kernels, from 1 to 2 ears
- 2 cups sliced fennel
- 1 cup romano beans, cut into 2-inch lengths
- 1 1/2 cups wax beans, cut into 2-inch lengths
- 1 yellow summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch thick half-moons
- Parmesan rind
- 2 cups green beans, cut into 2-inch lengths
- 1 bunch radishes, halved length-wise if large
- 1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch-thick half-moons
- 1 to 2 cups tiny broccoli or Broccolini florets
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, such as Sungold
- 1/2 cup fresh basil, torn if large
- 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a large, wide, shallow pot over medium heat. Add onion, shallots, leeks, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until softened, about 8 minutes.
- Add corn and fennel and cook, stirring, until the fennel is soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add romano and wax beans and yellow summer squash. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper, and add 1 cup water and Parmesan rind. Cover, and cook over medium-low heat, about 6 minutes or until the vegetables soften.
- Add green beans, radishes, zucchini, broccoli, and another 1/2 to 1 cup water. Cover, and cook 5 minutes more or until green beans are bright green and crisp-tender.
- Add tomatoes, and cook just until heated through, 1 minute. Remove rind, and discard.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper, and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with basil and parsley, and serve.
Shape Magazine, July/August 2020 issue
