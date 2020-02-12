Gluten-Free Chicken Recipes You'll Want to Make Every Night
Chicken Fajita Potato Skins
You just can't go wrong with a recipe that combines two of your favorite things in one edible package. In this case, zesty fajitas and savory potato skins come together to make one dreamy bite that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next tailgate. (Oh, did we forget to mention there's melted cheese on top of this gluten-free chicken recipe?)
Tuscan Chicken Soup
Chicken, kale, and naturally GF quinoa make for a hearty and filling soup that's perfect for chilly fall evenings. Plus, a bowl of this gluten-free chicken recipe gives you more than a day's worth of the recommended amounts of vitamin C, A, and K. (Make sure to use an all-natural chicken broth to guarantee the tasty results are 100-percent gluten-free.)
Chicken Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps
Save a few calories with this Asian-flavored finger food. Lettuce cups are filled with ground chicken, chopped veggies, and of course tangy, sweet teriyaki sauce. Whether you serve this gluten-free chicken recipe as an appetizer or main course, it will be on the table in less than 30 minutes. (Related: Gluten-Free Party Appetizers to Satisfy Every Craving)
Healthy Baked Chicken Parmesan
This dish is baked instead of fried, so you already know it's a healthier option than the traditional recipe. But what makes it even better—and what makes it fit the "gluten-free chicken recipe" category—may surprise you: The key here is almonds. (One of our top 10 healthiest nuts and seeds!) Ground almonds make for a smart breadcrumb swap that's still crunchy. A fresh sauce of cherry tomatoes makes the entree taste so light and fresh, too.
Chicken and Dumplings
These dumplings are shockingly easy to make and safe to eat thanks to xanthan gum—the gluten-free binder that works wonders. To get this gluten-free chicken recipe on the table even faster, try shredding store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Crepes with Chicken, Cheese & Mushroom
Chicken is more than just a standard dinner menu item. It works just as well as an addition to savory crepes for brunch. Asparagus, mushrooms, and gooey Gruyère cheese make this gluten-free chicken recipe feel so luxurious that you'll want to savor every last bite. (Related: Healthy Brunch Recipes to Make Next Weekend)
One-Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
It doesn't get much easier than this one-pot meal. Chicken goes into the pan with broth (again, be mindful to choose gluten-free varieties) along with colorful peppers, onions, and tomatoes for a Southwest-flavored pasta dish unlike one you've had before.
Mango Chicken Stuffed Peppers
These are not your average stuffed peppers. Your slow cooker does most of the legwork with this recipe—cooking the chicken with sweet mango (high in vitamins A and C), ginger (shown to settle upset stomachs), and other bold flavors. Stuff bright red peppers with the mixture, bake, and they're all set to devour!
Cheddar Chicken Quinoa Bake
Naturally gluten-free quinoa is the base for this casserole—off to a good start. Next, shredded chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, and spices are mixed in with the grain and added to a baking dish...yes, more of that. Then finally the whole gluten-free chicken recipe is topped with cheddar cheese. Bingo! (Related: Healthy Casseroles for When You Don't Feel Like Cooking)
Chicken and White Bean Chili
There are so many delicious ways to make chili, but this white chicken version just might turn out to be your new favorite. It's a thick bowl of creamy goodness that's not only gluten-free, but also surprisingly dairy-free as well. Double win.
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Looking for a weeknight meal that tastes like you needed a weekend afternoon to make it? Enter this creamy soup that tastes decadent (but isn't). Vary the spices and jalepeño to give the gluten-free chicken recipe just the right amount of "kick," or add a dollop of sour cream and chopped avocado (BTW, here's how to slice that fruit safely) on top to cool it down. Make sure to choose gluten-free masa harina at the market.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad with Rice Noodles
This is an entirely different kind of chicken salad, and it's one you'll be craving morning, noon, and night. Rice noodles, crunchy carrots, and cabbage are paired with a bold-flavored serrano pepper dressing. At less than 400 calories a serving, this gluten-free chicken recipe will satisfy your hunger.
Biscuit Chicken Pot Pies to Go
Chicken pot pie is probably not what comes to mind when you think of a healthy meal or gluten-free chicken recipe. But with a few tweaks, this recipe is better for you than most traditional versions, and with even a few more adjustments they are suddenly gluten-free—voilà! Oh, and we can't fail to mention that these pot pies are handheld. Yep, flaky, warm, and on-the-go, too! (Related: 10 Paleo Comfort Food Dinners)
Blueberry Chicken Chopped Salad
A no-fail meal that tastes great each and every time: salad with chicken in it. Not to be confused with chicken salad. (More on that later.) Place your chicken on a bed of greens, mix in your favorite salad toppings, and you're good to go. This version has blueberries (high in fiber, vitamin C, and manganese) and is chopped with other fixings to crunchy salad perfection. (Pair this gluten-free chicken recipe with one of these gluten-free cakes for a meal that's the epitome of #balance.)
BBQ Chicken Pizza with Sweet Potato Crust
If you follow a gluten-free diet, it's probably a safe bet that you're well-acquainted with the cauliflower crust. But we bet you've never tried the sweet potato crust! The healthy alternative that acts as the base of this gluten-free chicken recipe is rich in beta-carotene and holds up well to your choice of toppings like chicken, spinach, and onion.
Gluten-Free Chicken Quesadillas
Rice tortillas make sure this chicken quesadilla is gluten-free. Sautéed veggies, hummus, and avocado make sure it's nutrient-dense and delicious. Drop the takeout menu and head to the kitchen—this dairy-free, gluten-free chicken recipe is better than anything the delivery staff will bring. (This cauliflower fried rice bowl is a brilliant takeout swap to consider for tomorrow!)
Avocado Chicken Salad
Most chicken salad recipes get their creamy consistency from high-calorie mayo, but this gluten-free chicken recipe version uses avocado to do the same thing with much healthier returns. A bit of Greek yogurt helps, too, while also adding a double dose of protein. The expected crunch from celery and flavor from red onion is still there, too.